LATE PREP ROUNDUP: Five Chesterfield pitchers combine on three-inning no-hitter
agate
LATE PREP ROUNDUP: Five Chesterfield pitchers combine on three-inning no-hitter

2018 Chesterfield logo

CHESTERFIELD, S.C.— Colton Starling, Walker Sowell, Kevin Diggs, Dillon Burr and Jody Sellers combined for a three-inning no-hitter to lead Chesterfield to an 11-0 win over Wilson at the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge on Monday in high school baseball action.

Teammate Zane Davis went 2 for 2 with a double, triple and an RBI.

Also Josh Adams went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and four RBI.

W;000;—;0;0;2

C;515;—;11;12;1

WP —Colton Starling ( 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). LP — Peterson (2 2/3 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS — C: Jase Stafford 1-3,1 RBI; Starling 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Zane Davis 2-3, 2B, 3B, 1 RBI; Josh Adams 2-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBI; Kevin Diggs 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Adam Bytheway 1-2, 1 RBI;Nick Boswell 2-2.

Trinity Collegiate 8

Cheraw 1

CHERAW, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate defeated Cheraw 8-1 at the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge at Cheraw HS.

