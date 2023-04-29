DUNCAN, S.C. – Junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson laced a two-out, two-run triple to left center to plate the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and third-seeded Francis Marion University went on to claim a 7-4 victory over fifth-seeded Barton College, Saturday night (Apr. 29) in the semifinal game of the winners’ bracket of the 2023 Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament.

Francis Marion (40-11) advances to Monday’s championship game at noon against an opponent yet to be determined. That opponent would have to beat FMU twice to claim the title, while the Patriots need only one win. The double-elimination event is being hosted at the Tyger River Park complex in Duncan, S.C.

It marks FMU’s first 40-win campaign in 36 years dating back to the 1987 squad that went 42-4 and lost in the NAIA National Championship game.

Senior right-hander Rachel Davis (17-8) entered in relief in the fourth inning. After allowing a pair of hits, she retired seven of the final eight batters she faced to record her third win in 24 hours. She struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Cuthbertson registered two hits, scored once, and drove in three runs to lead FMU at the plate. Senior second baseman Megan Matsil went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while extending her hitting streak to 21 games and her streak of safely reaching base to 32 contests.

Matsil’s two hits brings the conference Player of the Year to within one of the FMU single-season record of 77 set by Shannan Tyson in 2008.

The score was deadlocked at 4-4 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs and runners on second and third, Cuthbertson slapped a 2-2 pitch from righty Rilee Jones (8-6) into the left centerfield gap scoring both runners. The All-Conference shortstop then scored on an RBI-single by freshman third baseman Madalyn White to up the advantage to 7-4.

The Bulldogs did get one runner on base in the top of the seventh due to a throwing error, but Davis slammed the door sending FMU to its second championship game appearance in two years as a Conference Carolinas member.

Barton (27-21) took an early 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the first. The Patriots knotted the score in the second on a two-out run-scoring single by All-Conference catcher Reagan Glanz. One batter later, Cuthbertson put Francis Marion ahead 2-1 with an infield RBI-single.

Senior left fielder Danielle Karacson clouted a two-run homer to center field in the third to up the margin to 4-1. That blast brought Karacson to within three RBIs of the Patriot career record of 157 set by Laurie Niego (2000-03), while improving upon her already-set season mark of 64 RBIs. It was also her 13th long ball of the year, equaling the second-high season total in program history.

The Bulldogs rallied with three runs in the top of the fifth. The final and tying run came home on a two-out run-scoring single by Barton designated player Gracelyn Massey.

FMU freshman right-hander Jenna Walling started for the Patriots and allowed four runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings of work.