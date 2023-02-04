BELMONT, N.C. -- Francis Marion fell a step behind in tournament positioning after losing to Belmont Abbey 107-68 late Saturday.

Francis Marion drops to 13-8 overall and 10-6 in conference play, while the Crusaders improve to 14-8 and 11-5 and earn a split of the season series. FMU will conclude its three-game road trip with a visit to Tigerville to face North Greenville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Senior guard Doug Alves led the Patriots with 12 points, while forward Bryce Beamer scored 11 points, and senior Alex Cox nine.

SOFTBALL

GAME 2

FMU 9

USC Aiken 0

AIKEN -- Five Patriots recorded multiple hits: Makayla Cuthbertson, former Hartsville star Taylor Watford, Megan Matsil, Savana Rosson, and Madalyn White. Taylor was 4 for 4, and Rosson had three hits.

Freshman right-hander Jenna Walling tossed six scoreless frames with six strikeouts, while allowing only four hits.

FMU grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second when Matsil laced an RBI double and later two runs scored on a throwing error. The margin was doubled to 7-0 in the third after Rosson hit an RBI single and Watford smacked a two-run homer to left.

Cuthbertson doubled in the fourth and later scored on a run-scoring ground out by Karacson to up the margin to 7-0. Watford’s second two-run homer accounted for the final tallies in the seventh.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

FMU 4

Coker 1

FLORENCE -- Singles wins were recorded by the Patriots' Camryn Cassetori, Sophia Hansen and Chelsea Seidewitz. Coker's Jessica Binzari won her match.

The first doubles win that clinched the match belonged to FMU's Seidewitz and Julie Martincova.