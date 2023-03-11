Hartsville track results in Camden Bulldog Invitational
Girls Shot Put
1st Doreshia McAllister 31’08”
Girls Discus
1st Doreshia McAllister 88’10”
Girls Javelin
1st Doreshia McAllister 96’00”
Boys 4x100M Relay
1st Hartsville 43.26 (Hakeem Watters, Justin Canty, Kylif Miller, and Tristian Spann)
Boys 100M Dash
1st Justin Canty 10.92
Girls 1600M Run
1st Kaiti Nutt 5:32.30
Boys 1600M Run
1st Ethan Hickey 4:54.60
Boys 200M Dash
1st Justin Canty 22.07
Girls 3200M Run
1st Kaiti Nutt 11:56.68
Boys 3200M Run
1st Jonathan McIntosh 10:50.29
Boys Triple Jump
1st Kylif Miller 41’10”
Boys 4x400M Relay
1st Hartsville (Kylif Miller, Chris Kelley, Ethan Hickey, Justin Canty)
Boys Team Results
1 Lugoff Elgin 149, 2 Hartsville 136, 3 Lake City 88, 4 Lakewood 67, 5 Crestwood 53, 6 Camden 46, 7 Wilson 42, 8 Darlington 41, 9 Thomas Sumter 24, 10 Dreher 19, 11 C.A. Johnson 17, 12 North Central 7, 13 Camden Military 2, 14 McBee 1.
Girls Team Results
1 Lugoff Elgin 162.5, 2 Hartsville 97, 3 Wilson 84, 4 Thomas Sumter 62, 5 Lakewood 53, 5 Camden 53, 7 Crestwood 47, 8 Lake City 43, 8 Darlington 43, 10 Dreher 24, 11 McBee 20, 12 C.A. Johnson 5.5.