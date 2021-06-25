Late surge lifts Marlins past RedWolves 5-2

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. − Morehead City scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull away from Florence for an eventual 5-2 victory on Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The RedWolves (6-13) had seven hits but could only muster single runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

Kyle McShaffry was the lone Florence player with two hits as he went 2 for 5 with an RBI. Alex Peterson added a solo home run.

The RedWolves struck out 15 times in the game while the Sharks struck out 12 times. Devin Beckley went five innings for Florence and allowed just one run one hit with one walk and six punchouts.