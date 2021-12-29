Late surge lifts North Augusta past Hartsville and into title game

FLORENCE, S.C. – The North Augusta Yellow Jackets will defend their Pepsi Carolina Classic crown – although Hartsville made them earn every bit of Wednesday’s 67-59 semifinal victory.
Trailing by 12 to start the second half, the Red Foxes scratched and clawed their way back to within a point with about four minutes left in the game, but one final push by NA was enough to lift it back into the title game.
The Yellow Jackets won the 2019 Pepsi Carolina Classic two years after falling to Hartsville in the championship matchup in an overtime classic. They’ll now face West Florence – the 2018 champs – for the title in Thursday’s 7 p.m. clash at South Florence High School.
“It’s a great tournament – we love coming to Florence and playing in this tournament,” North Augusta coach Tony Harrell said. “To defend our title is an excellent opportunity for our basketball program (Thursday) night and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Harrell likely hopes his squad has a little bit better start than it did Wednesday. Hartsville began the game on a 6-0 run and led 9-2 before NA started to find its rhythm on both sides of the court.
A 10-1 run put the Yellow Jackets in the lead, and a late bucket from Tanner Harrell put them back on top, 15-14, as the first quarter ended.
The tight contest shifted dramatically in the second stanza. Led by a balanced scoring effort, NA outscored Hartsville 26-15 – leading by as many as 17 at one point.
“Sometimes your best guy’s got to take over and Elijah (Hall) did a great job off the high screen and roll of getting to the basket, finishing plays, setting up other teammates," Harrell said.
Hall had four points in the second quarter to give him 10 for the first half. He finished tied for the game-high with 16 points.
Tanner Harrell and Dylan Evans had six points each in the second quarter during the run, but the Yellow Jackets got contributions from seven different players in that span as well. Evans finished second on the team with 11 points.
But the Red Foxes did not go down quietly in the second half. Tristan LeXander, ZyKee Knox and Treion McFarland all connected from downtown in the third quarter as Hartsville outscored NA 17-10 to pull within five points entering the final period of play.
“Our defense,” Red Foxes coach Yusuf English said of what helped the turnaround. “Our defense in that third quarter…we were a lot more aggressive on the ball, which is more of our style of play.”
But HHS could not complete the comeback. Kameron Foman’s two free throws brought the Red Foxes within 56-55, but an 11-4 run to close out the game sealed the victory for North Augusta.
“Ran out of gas,” English said. “When you get down big like that, and you fight like you did in the third quarter, you burn a lot of gas getting back in the game. We cut the lead to three with maybe right under two minutes to go. We had a key play where we should have got a kick-out. You know, bad shot, but all in all, very proud of my team and the way they played.”
Jamari Briggs posted 16 points for Hartsville followed by Knox with 14 and Foman with 13.
The Red Foxes will play South Florence at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the third-place game.
NORTH AUGUSTA (67)
Elijah Hall 16, Dylan Evans 11, Dunbar 9, Wilcher 7, Holloway 6, T. Harrell 6, A. Harrell 4, Tillman 4, Joseph 4.
HARTSVILLE (59)
Jamari Briggs 16, ZyKee Knox 14, Kameron Foman 13, LeXander 8, Huggins 5, McFarland 3.