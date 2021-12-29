Late surge lifts North Augusta past Hartsville and into title game

The tight contest shifted dramatically in the second stanza. Led by a balanced scoring effort, NA outscored Hartsville 26-15 – leading by as many as 17 at one point.

“Sometimes your best guy’s got to take over and Elijah (Hall) did a great job off the high screen and roll of getting to the basket, finishing plays, setting up other teammates," Harrell said.

Hall had four points in the second quarter to give him 10 for the first half. He finished tied for the game-high with 16 points.

Tanner Harrell and Dylan Evans had six points each in the second quarter during the run, but the Yellow Jackets got contributions from seven different players in that span as well. Evans finished second on the team with 11 points.

But the Red Foxes did not go down quietly in the second half. Tristan LeXander, ZyKee Knox and Treion McFarland all connected from downtown in the third quarter as Hartsville outscored NA 17-10 to pull within five points entering the final period of play.

“Our defense,” Red Foxes coach Yusuf English said of what helped the turnaround. “Our defense in that third quarter…we were a lot more aggressive on the ball, which is more of our style of play.”