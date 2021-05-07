Late surge rallies South Florence past NMB

FLORENCE, S.C. — Just put the ball in play and good things will happen.

That was the message Bobby Jones has stressed to his South Florence softball team for most of the season, and Thursday was a big reason why.

The Bruins rallied twice against North Myrtle Beach and surged for nine runs across the fifth and sixth innings as a lot of good things happened offensively en route to a 12-4 victory over the Chiefs.

SFHS improved to 6-2 in Region 6-4A play as they prepared to face Myrtle Beach on Friday night. A win there would keep the Bruins in prime playoff position with two dates against West Florence remaining next week with a key Darlington-Hartsville series taking place as well.

“That puts us at 6-2,” Jones said after the win. “Hartsville’s got two losses and Darlington’s got one…they play next week so anything can happen.”

The Bruins’ late offense negated a pair of big homers by the Chiefs, who led for most of the first part of the game. Aaliyah Earl’s three-run bomb put NMB up 3-1 in the top of the second, and Macy Prince’s solo shot in the fifth gave the Chiefs a brief 4-3 lead as well.