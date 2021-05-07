Late surge rallies South Florence past NMB

FLORENCE, S.C. — Just put the ball in play and good things will happen.
That was the message Bobby Jones has stressed to his South Florence softball team for most of the season, and Thursday was a big reason why.
The Bruins rallied twice against North Myrtle Beach and surged for nine runs across the fifth and sixth innings as a lot of good things happened offensively en route to a 12-4 victory over the Chiefs.
SFHS improved to 6-2 in Region 6-4A play as they prepared to face Myrtle Beach on Friday night. A win there would keep the Bruins in prime playoff position with two dates against West Florence remaining next week with a key Darlington-Hartsville series taking place as well.
“That puts us at 6-2,” Jones said after the win. “Hartsville’s got two losses and Darlington’s got one…they play next week so anything can happen.”
The Bruins’ late offense negated a pair of big homers by the Chiefs, who led for most of the first part of the game. Aaliyah Earl’s three-run bomb put NMB up 3-1 in the top of the second, and Macy Prince’s solo shot in the fifth gave the Chiefs a brief 4-3 lead as well.
But South managed to claw its way back both times. Gracelyn Flowers had an RBI groundout in the first and Keke Fulton had a sacrifice fly in the second for the Bruins’ first two runs.
Makayla Arceneaux doubled home the tying run in the fourth, and after Prince’s homer, SF took control for good in its next at bat.
Larissa Siders had the big knock with a two-run triple and she scored on a NMB error as the Bruins grabbed a 6-4 advantage.
They put the game all but out of reach with a six-run bottom of the sixth. Angelle Siders singled home a run, Flowers add a sac fly and Katie Catoe polished things off with a two-run single.
South also scored on a passed ball and another Chiefs error.
“We don’t need a home run — we just need to put it in play hard and good things will happen,” Jones said.
The late surge helped make a winner out of Sidney Morgan. Morgan came on in relief of starter Payton Perry in the top of the third and allowed just the solo homer by Prince the rest of the way. She scattered seven hits and worked out of several jams — none bigger than the top of the sixth.
Earl and Emily Richardson hit back-to-back singles to lead off the frame, but never made it past second as Morgan induced a flyout, foul popup and another flyout to end the threat.
“Payton was getting hit hard early and gave up a lot of shots,” Jones said. “We switched it out and Sidney came in and pitched well. It helps to have a second pitcher who’s ready to go like that.”
“They hit the ball harder than anyone else has against us this year, I think. They could get them on, but they couldn’t get them in.”
In all, NMB left 10 runners on base, including the bases loaded against Perry in the first inning without pushing a run across.
Angelle Siders and Arceneaux each had two hits for the Bruins, including a first-inning triple by Angelle. She also scored three times while Larissa Siders scored twice.
Earl had three hits and drove in three for the Chiefs with Briana Jenkins collecting three hits as well, including a double. Prince and Richardson had two hits each along with Abbie Oakes.