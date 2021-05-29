Latta falls in 2A lower state final

KERSHAW, S.C. − Latta's baseball team was kept off the scoreboard for the second straight night as Andrew Jackson captured the 2A lower state crown with a 10-0 victory in five innings Saturday.

The Vikings end the season at 14-3.

Collin Minshew was one of four Latta players with a hit in the game. He doubled while Ethan Lee, Andrew Bryant and Preston Tyler all had singles.

Minshew took the loss on the mound after allowing five runs on five hits with one strikeout.