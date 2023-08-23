GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Latta 3
Dillon 1
DILLON - Latta's girls volleyball team defeated Dillon by scores of 21-25, 25-14, 25-17 and 25-22 on Wednesday.
ACES: L: Maddie Berry 3.
KILLS: L: Aubrey Allen 18, Mason Lockamy 7, Rylyn Marsh 8, Katelynn Roberts 8.
ASSISTS: L: Rylyn Marsh 38.
DIGS: L: Hendley Ann McIntyre 4, Samantha Townsend 5.
Heathwood Hall 3
Trinity Collegiate 2
DARLINGTON - Trinity Collegiate fell to Heathwood Hall in five sets by scores of 25-18, 24-26, 19-25, 25-22 and 15-6.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Socastee 3
West Florence 0
SOCASTEE − West Florence fell to Socastee in a sweep 25-17, 25-15 and 25-10.
ACES: WF: Luke LeMaster 2, Giovanni Gonzalez 2, Jayton Brown 1, Tallon Campbell 1.
KILLS: WF: Gonzalez 8, Jacob Floyd 3, Brown 3, LeMaster 3, Ian Park 3, Jeremiah Cannon 1, Ben McCann 2, Brown 1, T.Cannon 1.
BLOCKS: WF: Gonzalez 2, Myles McClendon 2, Brown 1, T.Cannon 1, Floyd 1.
ASSISTS: WF: T. Cannon 13, Floyd 10.
DIGS: WF: McCann 15, Matthew Brasington 2, Gonzalez 6, T. Cannon 4, Park 3, Floyd 3, Pearson Frick-Mueksch 2, LeMaster 1.
RECORD: WF: 3-2.
NEXT MATCH: West will travel to Stratford at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.