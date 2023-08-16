LATTA, S.C. — Brandon Iseman took over as Latta’s coach in 2015. He said this year’s Vikings might be his best yet.

For one thing, there are 12 seniors. Another is returning nine starters on defense and six on offense.

And another is — well — the overall mentality.

“We’re a much-improved team from last year,” said Iseman, a former West Florence star. “But instead of walking out there hoping to win, our kids have enough experience where they go out expecting to win each week.”

Of course, experience is a key word for so many reasons.

Take senior Vikings quarterback LaBron Cobb, for instance.

“(Cobb) is a kid who came in last year and filled a void for us; he’s just a tremendous athlete,” Iseman said. “He spent all summer developing more as a quarterback. He’s more comfortable throwing the football and feels more comfortable in the pocket. He’s had the chance to become more of a complete quarterback instead of being just an athlete back there.”

Senior running back Jamarion Jones, however, might be the offense’s catalyst after rushing for 1,609 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022.

“He’s extremely talented; with him we have a home-run threat,” Iseman said. “He’s a kid we can lean on and get the ball to. He’s as good as any running back in the area, no doubt about it. To be successful at this level, you’ve got to have kids who can put you in the end zone on one play. And he can do that.”

And that also leads us to senior receivers Pernell Legette and Kartrell Townsend.

“They’re big-play threats,” Iseman said. “They run good routes and have the ability to get to the ball. They make big plays. And with a tight end like Micheal McKenzie (6-foot-4, 215 pounds), if he’s not making plays in the passing game he’s making plays in the running game. All three of them can move the football at a quick rate.”

On defense, Enriquez Purnell will anchor the line at defensive tackle.

“He’s over 300 pounds, but he’s athletic,” Iseman said. “He’ll help control the A-Gap and be a run stopper. He’ll keep their offensive linemen off our linebackers. He’s not going to make 10 tackles a game, but he’ll make an impact by making people double-team him.”

If it does get to the point where linebackers must make a play, Iseman isn’t worried with the likes of Dorian Griffin, Eli Jones and Amir Rogers.

“All three are experienced and started last year and played in all 11 games,” Iseman said. “They’re all very talented, one of the better linebacking groups I’ve had as a coach.”

The Vikings could especially be effective in the secondary with the likes of Townsend, Cobb and Slaydon Strickland.

Townsend will be one to watch on this end.

“He’s a kid who can make special plays,” Iseman said. “He has the ability to turn the offense over. He can come into the box and tackle.”

Perhaps one of Latta’s biggest Class A advantages is having a legitimate place-kicker: Conley Dailey. He made a game-winning, 30-yard field goal last season to beat Hannah-Pamplico.

“He has a soccer background. And at our level, especially, he’s a weapon,” Iseman said.