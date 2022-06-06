Latta's Brewer transferring to South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former Latta High, Florence Post 1 and Clemson University standout Dylan Brewer announced on his personal Twitter account that he is transferring to the University of South Carolina.

“Proud and excited to be furthering my baseball and academic career @GamecockBasebll!!,” Brewer wrote.

A redshirt sophomore thanks to the suspended COVID-19 season of 2020, Brewer spent most of the last three years as one of the Tigers’ starting outfielders and a solid bat in the lineup.

After joining the team in 2020 as a preferred walk-on, he hit .245 with five doubles, one home run and six in 16 games, which included 15 starts. He followed that by hitting .207 with 10 homers and 31 RBI in 2021 while starting 48 games. He had a 22-game on-base streak during that season and earned a Collegiate Baseball national player of the week honor on April 5.

Brewer also played for Lexington County in the Coastal Plain League that summer and batted .350 with four homers and 17 RBI in 32 games.

This past season, he started 39 games and hit .208 with four homers and 24 RBI.

Clemson coach Monte Lee was recently fired after serving on the bench for seven seasons.

