Latta's Makayla Legette tabbed as Morning News Preseason Girls' Basketball Player of the Year

LATTA, S.C. – Sandra Gomillion had watched her played before – for the local AAU basketball team.

The Latta High girls’ coach saw how much of an impact Makayla Legette had on the court then, and also the potential for how much she might have for the Vikings.

“When she came on here, I figured she would be very instrumental with us too, especially with the scoring and her ability to drive to the basket,” Gomillion said.

Legette likely exceeded even those expectations. As a freshman, Legette led the Vikings in scoring – and was second overall in the Pee Dee – with 22.3 points per game. She also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.8 steals per contest, which helped garner all-state honors as well as the Region 7-2A Player of the Year nod.

Now in her second full year of varsity, the ceiling could be even higher for Legette – the Morning News Preseason Player of the Year.

For her part, Legette pointed to team chemistry as the major factor. The Vikings graduated nine players prior to last season, so the squad that took the court had a lot of new faces, including Legette’s.

“We just played really confident as a team – played aggressive,” Legette said. “We felt like we were going to win. I don’t know…the chemistry was there. We were just really close as a team.”

The Vikings scored 56 or more points in a game 13 times with Legette as the leading scoring on most nights. The sophomore guard topped 30 points four times and had 20-plus points in 13 games.

“She came in and just took control of helping the team excel in what we needed to do to try to make it to the next level,” Gomillion said. “…I think she just wanted to win. I think she wanted the team to excel at whatever they wanted to be as far as going further in their careers.

“She just stepped up.”

The Vikings made the second round of the 2A playoffs, and now they have their sights set on going even further this year in 1A, Legette said.

“I think we have the confidence that we can really win it this year,” she added.

Part of that will come from continued improvement across the board and from Legette herself. Despite the all-around solid numbers, there are still plenty of things to work on over the course of her high school career, she said.

“I definitely want to get better with my dribbling,” Legette said. “I want to be able to drive a little better than I did last year and of course my shooting.”

Gomillion would like to see her learn to drive more to the basket as well, and believes she will entering her second season.

“I think sometimes she was maybe a little bit timid about driving,” she said. “But I think her confidence level is getting better, so she’ll just be able to drive whenever she needs to. She’ll know when to drive and when not to drive.

“And just overall, being a better basketball player.”