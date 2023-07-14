MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Jimmy Weatherford’s return to coaching was a surprise to no one.

“I had a couple of former players tell me I’m the Lou Holtz of coaching; I just can’t get away,” Weatherford said, laughing.

One of the state’s most accomplished baseball coaches with 511 combined wins at South Florence and Chesterfield – not to mention nine combined state semifinal appearances (two at South) and the 2011 SCHSL Class A state crown at Chesterfield – Weatherford is back in the game as baseball coach at SCISA’s Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach.

The program will be junior varsity in 2024, and then varsity the next year. Weatherford’s assistant there will be former Myrtle Beach High School coach/Coastal Carolina University assistant Mac Smith.

“I was not necessarily looking for another baseball job,” said Weatherford, who retired as Chesterfield’s athletic director after the 2017 school year. "But I think one of the biggest things about Christian Academy is they have a relationship with our church here (Carolina Forest Community Church).”

From there, the job became more and more appealing to Weatherford.

“I’m part of the sports ministry team here,” Weatherford said. “I work part-time keeping the fields up. We have 1,500 kids a year through here with different sports programs.”

Former Sumter baseball coach Mark Roach, now the associate pastor and leader of that sports ministry team, suggested Christian Academy give Weatherford a shot.

Weatherford, who last coached prep baseball at Chesterfield in 2013, is excited to be doing this again.

“The fire keeps burning,” he said. “This opportunity came because of the relationships and beliefs that Christian Academy wants for their kids and how they want things to be run. It was, to me, a good mesh.”

Coaches often come out of retirement. And Weatherford doesn’t mind being grouped in that category.

“I think it’s just bred in you,” he said. “I remember when I coached at South Florence and my two sons were at practice every day and they were around it. And now, I have a granddaughter who is really big into sports.

“So, my wife thinks this is like a perfect opportunity for our granddaughter,” he added. “She’s going to get to experience what they did.”

There is a core value in coaching that keeps them coming back.

“I’ve always wanted to help kids,” Weatherford said. “I thought about this long and hard before making this decision. I’ve been there, done that – so to speak. We’ve had some good teams and have been very fortunate to have the players I’ve had.”

Among them is former South Florence/University of South Carolina star Derick Urquhart, who has won five American Legion state crowns as coach of Florence Post 1.

As for Weatherford, a Lake City High graduate, he’s a member of the FSD3 and Florence Athletic Halls of Fame. He is also enshrined in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

But after Christian Academy moves to varsity baseball in 2025, it will be in the same region as two-time defending state champion Pee Dee Academy, Williamsburg Academy, Florence Christian and Carolina Academy.

“They probably play in the toughest league in SCISA,” Weatherford said. “We just want to get the kids to the point where we can compete. And most importantly, we want to play baseball the right way and do things the right way.

“It’s a chance to work with kids and work with them in a Christian environment.”

Looking over the previous 28 seasons he coached high school baseball, Weatherford talked about what he missed.

“The excitement that you see in the kids when you have success,” he said. “At South Florence, we were pretty fortunate; we had it pretty quick there. We won pretty quickly. We won 18 games the first year and kind of built from that. But at Chesterfield, we had to take a couple of years.”

With that in mind, Weatherford knows it could take time to build the program at Christian Academy.

“We’re not miracle workers,” he said. “Everybody says, ‘Well coach, you’ve done this and that.’ Most of those programs, though, had been established in some way. They might have been down when we got there or they might not have been. But they had experienced success somewhere.

“This group here is one where we’ll be starting from scratch with.”