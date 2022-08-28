Legendary broadcaster Ken Squier holds Darlington in high esteem

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ken Squier has taken us on a magic stock-car ride that includes the first live, nationally televised flag-to-flag 500-mile race: The 1979 Daytona 500.

Boy, was it a ride -- during, AND after.

Why mention the Daytona 500 in a special section that promotes the 73rd running of the Cook Out Southern 500? First of all, it was Squier who coined the Daytona 500 the “The Great American Race.” Also, 1967 Southern 500 champ Richard Petty won the sixth of his eventual seven Daytona 500s that day.

But the final-lap crash and postrace Daytona 500 fight involving Timmonsville's Cale Yarborough against the Allison brothers, Bobby and Donnie was the stuff of legend. Two of the drivers in that brawl would eventually finish with a combined nine Southern 500 victories (Yarborough with five, Bobby Allison four).

Squier’s call, of course, lived up to the billing while in the booth with 1965 Southern 500 winner Ned Jarrett.

The scene on TV was wild, unabridged – and the audience could not get enough.

“I think, as much of anything, it showed how much they care to win, and how much they hate to lose,” Squier recalled. “People think they just roll around the track for a while. But here they were, with all the cards on the table and they are good drivers and they’re not wanting to lose. And when they both met their difficulty, taking each other out, that opened it up for (Petty).

“It exemplifies so much of what racing is; it comes back to the short tracks,” he added. “A lot of that is from there. And in that race, it just meant so much to everyone in it.”

Now, on to Darlington Raceway.

“Darlington is so much a part of history and such a difficult race track for drivers,” Squier said. “It’s history, and no matter who raced there, after driving onto it, they all say the same thing: ‘What the (heck) have I gotten myself into?’ There is so much to Darlington. So many of the tracks are simple, but Darlington reaches out and grabs you. It could be a very unpleasant experience and difficult to get used to.”

Darlington is also a thrill ride for the announcers.

“You really have a sense of coming back to what racing was at that race track,” Squier said. “It’s not just another race. This is Darlington. The track really has the drivers’ attention at all times. There was no getting around it; that track was just so difficult. Drivers could not rely on anything; the track itself was an unexpected situation.”

After the Southern 500 returned to Labor Day Weekend in 2015, Squier came back to call a stage with none other than Jarrett.

Squier talked about how special it was for the Southern 500 to return to Labor Day Weekend.

“It meant everything because of the tradition of it and so forth,” Squier said. “Darlington will always be Darlington. I don’t think it’s just another race track.