LEGION ROUNDUP: Camden's Stokes no-hits Lower Florence

MANNING, S.C. — Manning defeated Horry 7-5 in the opening game of their best of three state playoff series.

JUNIOR LEGION

Hartsville 9

Manning 2

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Garrett Parker went 2 for 4 with three RBI in the opening game of the state playoffs.

Teammate Grayson Weekly went 1 for 5 with two RBI.

Manning’s Tanner Hicks with 2 for 3 with an RBI.

M;000;200;0—2;6;4

H;001;260;x—9;10;0

WP: Andrew Askins (6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP: Cameron Baker (4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS – M: Bryson Hodge 2-3; Tanner Hicks 2-3, 1 RBI; H: Dawson McKinney 2-4; Grayson Weekley 1-5, 2 RBI; Garrett Parker 2-4, 3 RBI; DaMari James 2-3, 1 RBI.

Trinity 15

Marion 5