LEGION ROUNDUP: Camden's Stokes no-hits Lower Florence
LEGION ROUNDUP: Camden's Stokes no-hits Lower Florence

CAMDEN, S.C. — Heath Stokes threw a no-hitter as Camden defeated Lower Florence 11-0 in five innings on Monday in Game 1 of the best three series in the first round of the American Legion senior state playoffs.

The two teams will meet again Tuesday night at South Florence.

LF;000;00—0;0;4

C;262;10—11;7;1

WP: Heath Stokes (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP: Hunter McClary (1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

RECORD: LF 0-17.

Greer 6

Chesterfield 0

GREER, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Colton Starling went 2 for 4 in the opening game of the state playoffs. 

C;000;000;0—0;4;3

G;140;100;x—6;7;4

WP: Caleb Freeman (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 K). LP: Landon Mills ( 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 8 K).

LEADING HITTERS – C: Colton Starling 2-4.

RECORDS: C 2-10.

Manning 7

Horry 5

MANNING, S.C. — Manning defeated Horry 7-5 in the opening game of their best of three state playoff series.

JUNIOR LEGION

Hartsville 9

Manning 2

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Garrett Parker went 2 for 4 with three RBI in the opening game of the state playoffs. 

Teammate Grayson Weekly went 1 for 5 with two RBI.

Manning’s Tanner Hicks with 2 for 3 with an RBI.

M;000;200;0—2;6;4

H;001;260;x—9;10;0

WP: Andrew Askins (6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP: Cameron Baker (4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS – M: Bryson Hodge 2-3; Tanner Hicks 2-3, 1 RBI; H: Dawson McKinney 2-4; Grayson Weekley 1-5, 2 RBI; Garrett Parker 2-4, 3 RBI; DaMari James 2-3, 1 RBI.

Trinity 15

Marion 5

MARION, S.C. — Trinity’s Cam Jordan went 2 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI in the opening game of the state playoffs.

Teammate Rylie Hendrix went 2 for 5 with three RBI.

Marion’s K.J. Hughes went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

Teammates Gatlin Johnson and Eric Lee each had two hits and an RBI.

T;040;141;5—15;12;2

M;010;101;2—5;7;4

WP: Tanner Hall (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP: N Cribb (1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS – T: Rylie Hendrix 2-5, 3 RBI; Cam Jordan 2-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Kam Rheuark 1-5, 2 RBI; Devin Phillips 1-2, 2 RBI; Tanner Buck 2-5, 1 RBI; Tanner Hall 1-3, 1 RBI; Joseph Perkins 2-4, 2 RBI. M: Gatlin Johnson 2-5, 1 RBI; Eric Lee 2-4, 1 RBI; Jamier Legette 1-4, 1 RBI; K.J. Hughes 1-3, HR, 2 RBI.

Kingstree 10

Pee Dee Patriots 0 (5)

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Stone Robert Coward went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI the opening game of the state playoffs.

Teammate Henry Swicord went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Pee Dee's Jaylen Williams had the only hit for the Patriots.

PDP;000;00—0;1;6

K;404;11—10;6;0

WP: Holden Baylor (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 4 K). LP: B Shelley ( 2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS – PDP: Jaylen Williams 1-2. K: Stone Robert Coward 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Henry Swicord 2-4, 1 RBI; Will McCutchen 1-2, 1 RBI; Ryan Corey 1-3, 2 RBI.

