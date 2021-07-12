LEGION ROUNDUP: Camden's Stokes no-hits Lower Florence

CAMDEN, S.C. — Heath Stokes threw a no-hitter as Camden defeated Lower Florence 11-0 in five innings on Monday in Game 1 of the best three series in the first round of the American Legion senior state playoffs.
The two teams will meet again Tuesday night at South Florence.
LF;000;00—0;0;4
C;262;10—11;7;1
WP: Heath Stokes (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP: Hunter McClary (1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)
RECORD: LF 0-17.
Greer 6
Chesterfield 0
GREER, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Colton Starling went 2 for 4 in the opening game of the state playoffs.
C;000;000;0—0;4;3
G;140;100;x—6;7;4
WP: Caleb Freeman (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 K). LP: Landon Mills ( 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS – C: Colton Starling 2-4.
RECORDS: C 2-10.
Manning 7
Horry 5
MANNING, S.C. — Manning defeated Horry 7-5 in the opening game of their best of three state playoff series.
JUNIOR LEGION
Hartsville 9
Manning 2
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Garrett Parker went 2 for 4 with three RBI in the opening game of the state playoffs.
Teammate Grayson Weekly went 1 for 5 with two RBI.
Manning’s Tanner Hicks with 2 for 3 with an RBI.
M;000;200;0—2;6;4
H;001;260;x—9;10;0
WP: Andrew Askins (6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP: Cameron Baker (4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Bryson Hodge 2-3; Tanner Hicks 2-3, 1 RBI; H: Dawson McKinney 2-4; Grayson Weekley 1-5, 2 RBI; Garrett Parker 2-4, 3 RBI; DaMari James 2-3, 1 RBI.
Trinity 15
Marion 5
MARION, S.C. — Trinity’s Cam Jordan went 2 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI in the opening game of the state playoffs.
Teammate Rylie Hendrix went 2 for 5 with three RBI.
Marion’s K.J. Hughes went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.
Teammates Gatlin Johnson and Eric Lee each had two hits and an RBI.
T;040;141;5—15;12;2
M;010;101;2—5;7;4
WP: Tanner Hall (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP: N Cribb (1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – T: Rylie Hendrix 2-5, 3 RBI; Cam Jordan 2-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Kam Rheuark 1-5, 2 RBI; Devin Phillips 1-2, 2 RBI; Tanner Buck 2-5, 1 RBI; Tanner Hall 1-3, 1 RBI; Joseph Perkins 2-4, 2 RBI. M: Gatlin Johnson 2-5, 1 RBI; Eric Lee 2-4, 1 RBI; Jamier Legette 1-4, 1 RBI; K.J. Hughes 1-3, HR, 2 RBI.
Kingstree 10
Pee Dee Patriots 0 (5)
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Stone Robert Coward went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI the opening game of the state playoffs.
Teammate Henry Swicord went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Pee Dee's Jaylen Williams had the only hit for the Patriots.
PDP;000;00—0;1;6