LEGION ROUNDUP: Crouch, West Florence rout Sumter in Junior Legion action
LEGION BASEBALL

American Legion Baseball Logo

FLORENCE, S.C. — Brock Crouch went 2 for 3 with four RBI to lead West Florence to an 11-1 win over Sumter in six innings in Junior Legion baseball on Friday night.

Teammate Coleman Kelly went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI.

S; 010;000—1;5;2

WF;530;021 —11;10;0

WP: Harrison Brown( 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP: Burnette (0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB,0 K).

LEADING HITTERS – WF: Brock Crouch 2-3, 4 RBI; Coleman Kelly 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Brock Shelor 3-3, 1 RBI; Camp Keels 2-4, 1 RBI.

Pee Dee Patriots 15

South Florence Blue 0 (4)

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Patriots’ Bradley Shelley pitched a four-inning no-hitter and struck out six.

At the plate, Shelley went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Tanner Lewis led the Patriots going 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBI.

SFB; 000;0—0;0;3

PDP;142;8—15;13;5

WP: Bradley Shelley (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP: Brayden Robinson (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS – PDP:Shelley 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Cole Bailey 1-2, 1 RBI; Gavin Moore 1-1, 1 RBI; David Leach 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Austin Howard 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Jackson McGregor 1-2, 1 RBI; Jalen Williams 2-3, 1 RBI; Tanner Lewis 3-3, 3B, 3 RBI.

SENIOR LEGION

Chesterfield 2

Greenville (Ohio) 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Chesterfield defeated Greenville (Ohio) 2-0 in the Palmetto Invitational at Legion Field.

