LEGION ROUNDUP: Lower Florence drops DH to Murrells Inlet

FLORENCE, S.C. — JR Williams went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI, but Lower Florence lost to Murrells Inlet in the doubleheader on Friday by scores of 13-2 and 11-0 in Senior Legion baseball.
Teammate Landon Matthews went 1 for 3 with a double.
In Game 2, Chandler Thompson went 3 for 3 with a double.
GAME 1
MI;164;20—13;12;0
LF;000;02 —2;3;3
WP: Jacob Daniels (4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K). LP: Walker Joyner (1 1/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LF: Landon Matthews 1-3, 2B; JR Williams 1-2, HR, 2 RBI.
GAME 2
MI;413;003—11;7;0
LF;000;000 —0;7;3
WP: Jack Simmons (6 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: Landon Matthews (1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LF: JR Williams 2-3, 2B; Chandler Thompson 3-3, 2B.
JUNIOR LEGION
West Florence 17
Kingstree 7
KINGSTREE, S.C. — West Florence’s Brody Cook went 3 for 5 with a double and five RBI.
Teammate Tae Herring went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI.
WF;162;115;1—17;10;1
K;120;040;0—7;7;0
WP: Mac Sawyer (4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K). LP: Bryce Blackburn (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – WF: Camp Keels 2-3, 2B; Harrison Brown 1-1, 2B, 1 RBI; Brody Cook 3-5, 2B, 5 RBI; Coleman Kelly 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Tae Herring 1-2, HR, 2 RBI. K: Will McCutchen 1-2, 2 RBI; Henry Swicord 2-4, 1 RBI; Boyd Casselman 1-2, 1 RBI; Greyson Moore 1-2, 1 RBI.