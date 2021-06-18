 Skip to main content
LEGION ROUNDUP: Lower Florence drops DH to Murrells Inlet
LEGION BASEBALL

Lower Florence vs. Murrells Inlet

Lower Florence first baseman Ben Haire (right) catches the ball on a pickoff attempt during Friday's doubleheader against Murrells Inlet.

 CALEB REEVES / SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — JR Williams went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI, but Lower Florence lost to Murrells Inlet in the doubleheader on Friday by scores of 13-2 and 11-0 in Senior Legion baseball.

Teammate Landon Matthews went 1 for 3 with a double.

In Game 2, Chandler Thompson went 3 for 3 with a double.

GAME 1

MI;164;20—13;12;0

LF;000;02 —2;3;3

WP: Jacob Daniels (4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K). LP: Walker Joyner (1 1/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS – LF: Landon Matthews 1-3, 2B; JR Williams 1-2, HR, 2 RBI.

GAME 2

MI;413;003—11;7;0

LF;000;000 —0;7;3

WP: Jack Simmons (6 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: Landon Matthews (1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS – LF: JR Williams 2-3, 2B; Chandler Thompson 3-3, 2B.

JUNIOR LEGION

West Florence 17

Kingstree 7

KINGSTREE, S.C. — West Florence’s Brody Cook went 3 for 5 with a double and five RBI.

Teammate Tae Herring went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI.

WF;162;115;1—17;10;1

K;120;040;0—7;7;0

WP: Mac Sawyer (4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K). LP: Bryce Blackburn (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS – WF: Camp Keels 2-3, 2B; Harrison Brown 1-1, 2B, 1 RBI; Brody Cook 3-5, 2B, 5 RBI; Coleman Kelly 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Tae Herring 1-2, HR, 2 RBI. K: Will McCutchen 1-2, 2 RBI; Henry Swicord 2-4, 1 RBI; Boyd Casselman 1-2, 1 RBI; Greyson Moore 1-2, 1 RBI.

Florence Post 1 rolls past Horry, improves to 10-0
High School

Florence Post 1 rolls past Horry, improves to 10-0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 rolled to a 12-1 lead and won 14-4 Thursday in five innings against Horry Post 111. Winning pitcher George Derrick Floyd, who struck out five batters in four innings, also hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth to close it out.

