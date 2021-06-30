 Skip to main content
LEGION ROUNDUP:Lower Florence falls to Sumter in Senior Legion Baseball
Wednesday's Legion Baseball Roundup

Lower Florence vs. Sumter Senior Legion game

Wyatt Williams beats the tag on an attempted pick off during the Lower Florence vs. Sumter Senior Legion game, June 26th, 2021 in Florence, South Carolina.

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

SENIOR LEGION

Sumter 14

Lower Florence 0 (5)

FLORENCE, S.C. — Hunter Matthews went 1 for 2 with a double, but Lower Florence fell to Sumter 14-0 in five innings Wednesday night.

S;921;20—14;12;1

LF;000;00—0;2;2

WP: Hayden Lyons (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). LP: JR Williams (1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS – LF: Hunter Matthews 1-2, 2B.

Charleston 5

Florence 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. — L.T. Dantzler's single to center scored Trapper Watkins and Tanner Henderson in the bottom of the ninth inning for Charleston's win.

Florence built a 4-0 lead after the fourth inning.

George Derrick Floyd led Florence, going 3 for 4 with a home run.

F;011;200;000—4;11;0

C;000;010;202—5;9;2

WP:Jack Hedges (4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP: George Derrick Floyd (2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS –F: Floyd3-4, HR, 1 RBI; Kody Hanna 2-4; Hunter Herlong 1-4, 2B; Caleb Rogers 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Jacob Adams 1-3, 1 RBI;

JUNIOR LEGION

Camden 17

Kingstree 9

CAMDEN, S.C. — Kingstree’s Boyd Casselman went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBI.

Teammate Stone Robert Coward went 3 for 3 with a triple.

K;001;053;0—9;14;5

C;071;009;x—17;14;3

WP:Patrick Daniels (4 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP: Holden Baylor (3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS – K: Stone Robert Coward 3-3, 3B; Bradley Muldrow 3-4, 1 RBI; Henry Swicord 1-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Boyd Casselman 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Steven Tippett 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI.

