LEGION ROUNDUP:Lower Florence falls to Sumter in Senior Legion Baseball

SENIOR LEGION
Sumter 14
Lower Florence 0 (5)
FLORENCE, S.C. — Hunter Matthews went 1 for 2 with a double, but Lower Florence fell to Sumter 14-0 in five innings Wednesday night.
S;921;20—14;12;1
LF;000;00—0;2;2
WP: Hayden Lyons (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). LP: JR Williams (1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LF: Hunter Matthews 1-2, 2B.
Charleston 5
Florence 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. — L.T. Dantzler's single to center scored Trapper Watkins and Tanner Henderson in the bottom of the ninth inning for Charleston's win.
Florence built a 4-0 lead after the fourth inning.
George Derrick Floyd led Florence, going 3 for 4 with a home run.
F;011;200;000—4;11;0
C;000;010;202—5;9;2
WP:Jack Hedges (4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP: George Derrick Floyd (2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS –F: Floyd3-4, HR, 1 RBI; Kody Hanna 2-4; Hunter Herlong 1-4, 2B; Caleb Rogers 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Jacob Adams 1-3, 1 RBI;
JUNIOR LEGION
Camden 17
Kingstree 9
CAMDEN, S.C. — Kingstree’s Boyd Casselman went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBI.
Teammate Stone Robert Coward went 3 for 3 with a triple.
K;001;053;0—9;14;5
C;071;009;x—17;14;3
WP:Patrick Daniels (4 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP: Holden Baylor (3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – K: Stone Robert Coward 3-3, 3B; Bradley Muldrow 3-4, 1 RBI; Henry Swicord 1-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Boyd Casselman 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Steven Tippett 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI.