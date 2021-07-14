LEGION ROUNDUP: Marion, Hartsville advance to 2nd round of Junior playoffs

MARION, S.C. — Ethan Lee went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI to lead Marion to a 7-2 win over Trinity on Wednesday in the Junior American Legion state playoffs.

Marion won the best of three series 2-1 and advances to the second round next week against Kingstree.

Teammates Chris McGill, Collin Minshew and Johnathan Reed each had a hit and an RBI.

Trinity’s Joseph Perkins went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

Teammate Tanner Hall went 1 for 2 with a double.

Trinity ends the season at 6-12.

T;001;000;1—2;5;5

M;201;301;x—7;6;3

WP: Gatlin Johnson (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP: Rylie Johnson (6 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS: T: Joseph Perkins 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Tanner Hall 1-2, 2B. M: Ethan Lee 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Chris McGill 1-4, 1 RBI; Collin Minshew 1-4, 1 RBI; Johnathan Reed 1-1, 1 RBI.

RECORD: T: 6-12. M: 6-2.

NEXT GAME: Marion will host Kingstree in the second round on Monday.