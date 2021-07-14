LEGION ROUNDUP: Marion, Hartsville advance to 2nd round of Junior playoffs

MARION, S.C. — Ethan Lee went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI to lead Marion to a 7-2 win over Trinity on Wednesday in the Junior American Legion state playoffs.
Marion won the best of three series 2-1 and advances to the second round next week against Kingstree.
Teammates Chris McGill, Collin Minshew and Johnathan Reed each had a hit and an RBI.
Trinity’s Joseph Perkins went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Teammate Tanner Hall went 1 for 2 with a double.
Trinity ends the season at 6-12.
T;001;000;1—2;5;5
M;201;301;x—7;6;3
WP: Gatlin Johnson (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP: Rylie Johnson (6 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS: T: Joseph Perkins 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Tanner Hall 1-2, 2B. M: Ethan Lee 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Chris McGill 1-4, 1 RBI; Collin Minshew 1-4, 1 RBI; Johnathan Reed 1-1, 1 RBI.
RECORD: T: 6-12. M: 6-2.
NEXT GAME: Marion will host Kingstree in the second round on Monday.
Hartsville 14
Manning 3 (5)
MANNING, S.C. — Hartsville’s Grayson Weekly went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBI as Post 53 swept the first-round state playoff series.
Teammate Daniel Parker went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI.
Manning’s Wynn Brogdon went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Manning ends the season at 2-8 while Hartsville will face the winner of Camden/Irmo Gold next week.
H;401;54—14;8;4
M;011;10—3;5;3
WP: Daniel Parker (4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K). LP: Bryson Hodge (1/3 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS: H: Parker 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Jack Moore 2-2, 2 RBI; Grayson Weekly 2-4, 2B, 4 RBI; McKendrie Douglas 1-3, 4 RBI; Garrett Parker 1-2, 2B. M: Hodge 1-1, 1 RBI; Wynn Brogdon 2-3, 1 RBI.
RECORD: H: 11-3. M: 2-8.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will play the winner Camden/ Irmo Gold on Monday.
SENIOR LEGION
Manning 15
Horry 9
CONWAY, S.C. — Manning’s Trevin Johnson went 2 for 5 with two doubles and five RBI in Game 2 of a best of three state playoff series.
Manning sweeps the series 2-0 and will face Florence Post 1 in the second round beginning next week.
Teammates Keaton Wildes and Micheal Jordan each had two hits and two RBI.
M:014;055;0—15;13;0
H;013;020;3—9;12;7
WP: Mason Lynch (6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: Mac James (4 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS: M: Keaton Wildes 2-5, 2 RBI; Jarian Pickney 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Dalton Newton 3-5, 2B, 1 RBI; Britton Morris 1-2, 2 RBI; Trevin Harrison 2-5, 2 2B, 5 RBI; Michael Jordan 2-4, 2 RBI.
NEXT GAME: Manning will face Florence in the second round beginning Monday at American Legion Field.