LEGION ROUNDUP: Orangeburg outslugs Lower Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lower Florence lost 5-4 Sunday to Orangeburg, which hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh in the Post 1 Invitational.

A three-run homer by Lower Florence’s J.R. Williams’ tied the score at 3 in the top of the fifth, and a Hunter McClary homer gave Lower Florence (0-3) a 4-3 advantage in the sixth. But an error with two outs in the bottom of the sixth allowed Orangeburg to tie it and set the stage for its win.

SATURDAY

Post 1 10, Aiken 0: Florence Post 1’s Owen Taylor went 2 for 3 with a home run, double and three RBI during a 10-0 rout of Aiken on Saturday at the Post 1 Invitational.

Jacob Adams went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

Florence will play Sumter in championship at 6 p.m Sunday at Legion Field.

Earlier in the day, Florence beat Orangeburg 6-5. Taylor went 2 for 3 with two RBI while Adams also went 2 for 3.

GAME 1

LEADING HITTERS – F: Owen Taylor 2-3, 2 RBI; Jacob Adams 2-3.

GAME 2