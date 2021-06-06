LEGION ROUNDUP: Orangeburg outslugs Lower Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lower Florence lost 5-4 Sunday to Orangeburg, which hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh in the Post 1 Invitational.
A three-run homer by Lower Florence’s J.R. Williams’ tied the score at 3 in the top of the fifth, and a Hunter McClary homer gave Lower Florence (0-3) a 4-3 advantage in the sixth. But an error with two outs in the bottom of the sixth allowed Orangeburg to tie it and set the stage for its win.
SATURDAY
Post 1 10, Aiken 0: Florence Post 1’s Owen Taylor went 2 for 3 with a home run, double and three RBI during a 10-0 rout of Aiken on Saturday at the Post 1 Invitational.
Jacob Adams went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.
Florence will play Sumter in championship at 6 p.m Sunday at Legion Field.
Earlier in the day, Florence beat Orangeburg 6-5. Taylor went 2 for 3 with two RBI while Adams also went 2 for 3.
GAME 1
LEADING HITTERS – F: Owen Taylor 2-3, 2 RBI; Jacob Adams 2-3.
GAME 2
LEADING HITTERS – F: Owen Taylor 2-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI; Jacob Adams 2-3, HR, 2 RBI;Kody Hanna 2-2, 2 2B, RBI; Keyshawn McDonald 2-2, 2B, RBI.
Sumter 13, Lower Florence 6: FLORENCE, S.C. — Lower Florence’s Noah Moore went 1-3 with a double and two RBI at the Post 1 Invitational at South Florence HS.
Teammate Hunter McClary went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Lower Florence’s second game was canceled because of inclement weather.
S 430 141 1—14 10 0
LF 006 000 0—6 5 3
LEADING HITTERS – LF: Noah Moore 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI;Hunter McClary 1-3, RBI.