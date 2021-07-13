LEGION ROUNDUP: Palmer tosses 5-inning no-hitter as Post 1 advances to 2nd round

DALZELL, S.C. — Florence’s Aydin Palmer pitched a five-inning no-hitter as Post 1 blanked Dalzell-Shaw 10-0 in five innings Tuesday to earn a series sweep in the opening round of the American Legion state playoffs.

Palmer nearly had a perfect game through five − losing it with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.

Caleb Rogers led Florence going 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.

George Floyd went 2 for 3 and D.P Pendergrass went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Florence improved to 24-2 and will host the winner of Manning and Horry in a best of five series beginning Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Prior to that, Post 1 will travel to Hamlet, N.C., on Thursday for a 7 p.m. contest.

Greer 8

Chesterfield 0

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Landon Mills went 2 for 3 with a double in the final game of the season.

Teammate Seth Pittington went 1 for 3 with a double.

Chesterfield ends the year 2-11.

G;000;300;5—8;10;2