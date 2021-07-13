 Skip to main content
LEGION ROUNDUP: Palmer tosses 5-inning no-hitter as Post 1 advances to 2nd round
LEGION ROUNDUP

Post 1 vs. Dalzell

Aydin Palmer, seen here in a game earlier this season, tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Dalzell-Shaw on Tuesday during a 10-0 victory in the opening round of the American Legion state playoffs.

 TAYLOR ADAMS / SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

DALZELL, S.C. —  Florence’s Aydin Palmer pitched a five-inning no-hitter as Post 1 blanked Dalzell-Shaw 10-0 in five innings Tuesday to earn a series sweep in the opening round of the American Legion state playoffs.

Palmer nearly had a perfect game through five − losing it with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.

Caleb Rogers led Florence going 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.

George Floyd went 2 for 3 and D.P Pendergrass went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Florence improved to 24-2 and will host the winner of Manning and Horry in a best of five series beginning Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Prior to that, Post 1 will travel to Hamlet, N.C., on Thursday for a 7 p.m. contest.

Greer 8

Chesterfield 0

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Landon Mills went 2 for 3 with a double in the final game of the season.

Teammate Seth Pittington went 1 for 3 with a double.

Chesterfield ends the year 2-11.

G;000;300;5—8;10;2

C;000;000;0—0;5;5

WP: Brody Fowler (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). LP: Landon Mills (5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K)

LEADING HITTERS: C: Mills 2-3, 2B; Seth Pittington 1-3, 2B.

RECORD: C 2-11.

JUNIOR LEGION

Kingstree 18

Pee Dee Patriots 9

FLORENCE, S.C. — Henry Swicord went 4 for 6 with two doubles and three RBI as Kingstree defeated the Pee Dee Patriots 18-9 for a Junior American Legion state playoff series sweep. 

Teammates Steven Tippett and Stone Robert Coward each had two hits and two RBI.

Pee Dee's Clayton Catoe went 3 for 4.

Teammates Garrison Fields and Lucas Fields each had two hits.

Pee Dee ends the season 7-8 overall.

K;011;842;2—18;20;6

PDP;201;033;0—9;11;4

WP: Heath Stokes (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP: Hunter McClary (1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

LEADING HITTERS: K: Stone Robert Coward 2-5, 2 RBI; Logan Bass 2-2; Henry Swicord 4-6, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Boyd Casselman 3-5; Steven Tippett 2-3, 2 RBI; Will McCuthen 2-3, 3 RBI; Ryan Corey 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Billy Price 1-5, 1 RBI. PDP: Garrison Fields 2-4; Clayton Catoe 3-4; Lucas Fields 2-2, 1 RBI; Austin Howard 1-4, 1 RBI.

RECORD: K:11-6. PDP: 7-8.

NEXT GAME: Kingstree will play the Marion/ Trinity winner in SCALB Game 1 of 3 on Monday at TBD.

Marion 13

Trinity 6

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Marion’s Jamier Legette and Chris McGill each had two hits and two RBI to force a third and decisive game in the best of three state playoff series.

Teammate Johnathan Reed went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

Trinity’s Rylie Hendrix and Tanner Buck each had a hit and two RBI.

M;013;315;0—13;9;1

T;022;020;0—6;4;1

WP: Seth Minshew(4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 3 K). LP: Devin Phillips (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)

LEADING HITTERS: M: Johnathan Reed 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Gatlin Johnson 2-6, 1 RBI; Eric Lee 1-4, 1 RBI; Jamier Legette 2-3, 2 RBI; Chris McGill 2-2, 2 RBI; K.J. Hughes 1-4, 2 RBI. T: Rylie Hendrix 1-3, 2 RBI; Tanner Buck 1-3, 2 RBI.

RECORD: T: 6-10. M: 6-2.

NEXT GAME: Marion will host Trinity in Game 3 today at a TBD time.

