LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 1 defeats Dalzell-Shaw 9-5 in season opener

FLORENCE, S.C. — Owen Taylor went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBI to lead Florence to a 9-5 win over Dalzell-Shaw in the Post 1 Invitational at Legion Field on Friday night in Senior American Legion baseball action
Teammate Kody Hanna went 4 for 4 with two RBI.
D-S;011;000;3—5;8;2
F;102;411;x—9;10;0
WP: Aydin Palmer (4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP: Jet Smith (3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – F: Owen Taylor 2-3, 2B,HR, 3 RBI; Kody Hanna 4-4, 2 RBI; Parker Winfield 1-2, 2B,1 RBI; A'Shani McFarland 1-2, 2B.
Horry 8
Lower Florence 2
FLORENCE, S.C. — Lower Florence’s Jake Hardee went 2 for 4 during the Post 1 Invitational at South Florence HS.
Teammates Hunter McClarey and Nathan Gause each had a hit and a double.
H;006;101;0—8;9;2
LF;002;000;0—2;6;0
WP: Jeremy Owens (4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: JR Williams (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K).