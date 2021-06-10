 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 1 sweeps Horry with pair of extra-inning victories
0 Comments
agate top story
LEGION ROUNDUP

LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 1 sweeps Horry with pair of extra-inning victories

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
American Legion Baseball Logo

CONWAY, S.C. — Jacob Adams singled to left to score Owen Taylor from second base to break a 1-1 tie in the top of 12th inning as Florence defeated Horry 2-1 in Senior Legion baseball on Thursday night.

Taylor led the team going 3 for 5 with a double.

In the second game, Caleb Rogers' single to right field scored George Floyd from second to break a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth inning of a 6-5 victory.

Adams hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 5-5.

Parker Winfield led Florence going 2 for 2 with a double.

GAME 1

F;001;000;000;001—2;9;1

H;100;000;000;000—1;8;1

WP:George Floyd (4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K).

LEADING HITTERS –F: Owen Taylor 3-5, 2B; Jacob Adams 2-4, RBI; Aydin Palmer 2-5; Hunter Herlong 1-3, HR, RBI.

GAME 2

F;110;020;001 —6;8;1

H;041;000;000—5;12;1

WP:Thomas Skipper ( 4 2/3 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K).

LEADING HITTERS – F: Parker Winfield 2-2, 2B; Jacob Adams 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Noah Carter 2-4; Noah Skeen 1-2, RBI; Caleb Rogers 1-3, RBI.

Fort Mill 12-7

Chesterfield 1-3

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Logan Byrd went 1 for 2 with an RBI in Game 1.

In Game 2, Landon Mills went 1 for 2 with a home run and an RBI.

GAME 1

FM;330;60—12;10;0

C;010;00—1;2;1

LEADING HITTERS – C:Logan Byrd 1-2, 1 RBI.

GAME 2

FM;311;002;0—7;10;2

C;000;021;0—3;7;1

LEADING HITTERS – C:Landon Mills 1-2, HR, 1 RBI; Tyson Hall 1-2, 2B.

JUNIOR LEGION

West Florence 13-12

South Florence Blue 2-2

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Harrison Brown went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI in Game 1.

Teammate Tae Herring went 2 for 3 with two RBI.

South Florence Blue’s Johordyn Johnson went 1 for 2 with an RBI.

In Game 2, Carson Hayes went 2 for 2 with three RBI for West Florence.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

South Florence Blue’s Collin Davis went 1 for 1.

GAME 1

SFB;200;00—2;2;3

WF;326;2x—13;9;2

WP: Andrew Love (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: Johordyn Johnson (2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS – SFB: Braden Robinson 1-2; Johordyn Johnson 1-2, 1 RBI. WF: Harrison Brown 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Tyler West 1-2, 2 RBI; Brock Crouch 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Tae Herring 2-3, 2 RBI.

GAME 2

SFB;02—2;1;1

WF;39—12;6;1

WP: Camp Keels (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: Chance Caulder (1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS – SFB: Collin Davis 1-1. WF: Carson Hayes 2-2, 3 RBI; Camp Keels 1-1, 1 RBI; Tyler West 1-1, 2 RBI; Wesley Cox 1-1, 1 RBI.

Pee Dee Patriots 6-11

Trinity 3-5

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Patriots’ Bradley Shelley and Cole Bailey each went 1 for 3 with an RBI in Game 1.

Trinity’s Braden Shelley went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

In Game 2, Bradley Shelley and Cole Bailey went 1 for 3 with an RBI for Pee Dee.

Buck went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Trinity.

GAME 1

T; 300;000;0—3;4;2

PDP;030;300;x—6;5;2

WP: Devin Phillips (5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: Pierson Gray (6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS –T: Joseph Perkins 1-2, 1 RBI. PDP: Braden Shelley 2-3, 1 RBI; Clayton Catoe 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.

GAME 2

T;300;02—5;6;6

PDP;143;3x—11;5;5

WP: Gavin Moore (5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP: Pierce Evans (2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS – T: Tanner Buck 2-2, 1 RBI; Chase Riva 1-1, 1 RBI. PDP: Bradley Shelley 1-3, 1 RBI; Lucas Fields 1-2, 1 RBI; Garrison Fields 1-1, 2B; Cole Bailey 1-3, 1 RBI.

Kingstree 17

Manning 5 (6)

MANNING, S.C. — Kingstree’s Henry Swicord went 1 for 2 with three RBI.

Manning’s Brandt Reynolds went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

K;805;103—17;12;1

M;002;300—5;6;6

WP: Bryce Blackburn (3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K). LP: Cam Braham (2/3 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS – K: Stone Robert Coward 2-2; Ryan Corey 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Henry Swicord 1-2, 3 RBI; Wes Smith 1-1, RBI; Logan Bass 1-2, 2 RBI; Steven Tippett 1-3, RBI; Gavin Davis 1-3, RBI. M: Brandt Reynolds 2-2, RBI; Bryson Hodge 1-3, RBI; T.J. Hicks 1-3, RBI.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert