LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 1 sweeps Horry with pair of extra-inning victories

CONWAY, S.C. — Jacob Adams singled to left to score Owen Taylor from second base to break a 1-1 tie in the top of 12th inning as Florence defeated Horry 2-1 in Senior Legion baseball on Thursday night.

Taylor led the team going 3 for 5 with a double.

In the second game, Caleb Rogers' single to right field scored George Floyd from second to break a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth inning of a 6-5 victory.

Adams hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 5-5.

Parker Winfield led Florence going 2 for 2 with a double.

GAME 1

F;001;000;000;001—2;9;1

H;100;000;000;000—1;8;1

WP:George Floyd (4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K).

LEADING HITTERS –F: Owen Taylor 3-5, 2B; Jacob Adams 2-4, RBI; Aydin Palmer 2-5; Hunter Herlong 1-3, HR, RBI.

GAME 2

F;110;020;001 —6;8;1

H;041;000;000—5;12;1