LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 1 sweeps Manning, advances to SCALB State Finals
LEGION BASEBALL

American Legion Baseball Logo

MANNING, S.C. — D.P Pendergrass went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI as Florence completed the sweep of Manning 13-1 in Game 2 of their second-round Senior Legion baseball state playoff series.

George Derrick Floyd went 3 for 3 with a double. Caleb Rogers and Noah Carter each had two hits and drove in two. One of Carter's knocks was a double.

Jacob Adams and Kody Hanna each drove in three runs for Post 1, who improved to 27-2 overall and will play Monday in the S.C. American Legion Baseball State Finals.

Florence will play either Charleston or Sumter in Game 2 of the eight-team finals.

JUNIOR LEGION

Kingstree 8

Marion 1

MARION, S.C. — Kingstree’s Henry Swicord went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI in Game 2 of a second-round state playoff series.

Teammate Collin Wall went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

Marion’s Chris McGill went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Teammate Collin Minshew went 2 for 3 with a double.

M;001;000;0—1;6;4

K;100;322;x—8;4;0

WP: Collin Wall (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP: Gatlin Johnson (5 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS: M: Ethan Lee 2-3, Chris McGil 1-3, 1 RBI; Collin Mishew 2-3, 2B. K: Stone Robert Coward 1-3, 1 RBI; Henry Swicord 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Wall 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.

RECORDS: K:12-7. M:7-3.

NEXT GAME: Marion will host Kingstree in Game 3 at 7 p.m. today.

