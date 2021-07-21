LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 1 sweeps Manning, advances to SCALB State Finals

MANNING, S.C. — D.P Pendergrass went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI as Florence completed the sweep of Manning 13-1 in Game 2 of their second-round Senior Legion baseball state playoff series.

George Derrick Floyd went 3 for 3 with a double. Caleb Rogers and Noah Carter each had two hits and drove in two. One of Carter's knocks was a double.

Jacob Adams and Kody Hanna each drove in three runs for Post 1, who improved to 27-2 overall and will play Monday in the S.C. American Legion Baseball State Finals.

Florence will play either Charleston or Sumter in Game 2 of the eight-team finals.

JUNIOR LEGION

Kingstree 8

Marion 1

MARION, S.C. — Kingstree’s Henry Swicord went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI in Game 2 of a second-round state playoff series.

Teammate Collin Wall went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

Marion’s Chris McGill went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Teammate Collin Minshew went 2 for 3 with a double.