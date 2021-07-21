LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 1 sweeps Manning, advances to SCALB State Finals

MANNING, S.C. — D.P Pendergrass went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI as Florence completed the sweep of Manning 13-1 in Game 2 of their second-round Senior Legion baseball state playoff series.
George Derrick Floyd went 3 for 3 with a double. Caleb Rogers and Noah Carter each had two hits and drove in two. One of Carter's knocks was a double.
Jacob Adams and Kody Hanna each drove in three runs for Post 1, who improved to 27-2 overall and will play Monday in the S.C. American Legion Baseball State Finals.
Florence will play either Charleston or Sumter in Game 2 of the eight-team finals.
JUNIOR LEGION
Kingstree 8
Marion 1
MARION, S.C. — Kingstree’s Henry Swicord went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI in Game 2 of a second-round state playoff series.
Teammate Collin Wall went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Marion’s Chris McGill went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Teammate Collin Minshew went 2 for 3 with a double.
M;001;000;0—1;6;4
K;100;322;x—8;4;0
WP: Collin Wall (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP: Gatlin Johnson (5 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS: M: Ethan Lee 2-3, Chris McGil 1-3, 1 RBI; Collin Mishew 2-3, 2B. K: Stone Robert Coward 1-3, 1 RBI; Henry Swicord 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Wall 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.
RECORDS: K:12-7. M:7-3.
NEXT GAME: Marion will host Kingstree in Game 3 at 7 p.m. today.