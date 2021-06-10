LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 1 takes DH opener against Horry

CONWAY, S.C. — Jacob Adams singled to left to score Owen Taylor from second base to break a 1-1 tie in the top of 12th inning as Florence defeated Horry 2-1 in Senior Legion baseball on Thursday night.
Taylor led the team going 3 for 5 with a double.
The result of the second game of the doubleheader was not available.
GAME 1
F;001;000;000;001—2;9;1
H;100;000;000;000—1;8;1
WP:George Floyd (4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K).
LEADING HITTERS –F: Owen Taylor 3-5, 2B; Jacob Adams 2-4, 1 RBI; Aydin Palmer 2-5; Hunter Herlong 1-3, HR, 1 RBI.
Fort Mill 12-7
Chesterfield 1-3
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Logan Byrd went 1 for 2 with an RBI in Game 1.
In Game 2, Landon Mills went 1 for 2 with a home run and an RBI.
GAME 1
FM;330;60—12;10;0
C;010;00—1;2;1
LEADING HITTERS – C:Logan Byrd 1-2, 1 RBI.
GAME 2
FM;311;002;0—7;10;2
C;000;021;0—3;7;1
LEADING HITTERS – C:Landon Mills 1-2, HR, 1 RBI; Tyson Hall 1-2, 2B.
JUNIOR LEGION
West Florence 13-12
South Florence Blue 2-2
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Harrison Brown went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI in Game 1.
Teammate Tae Herring went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
South Florence Blue’s Johordyn Johnson went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
In Game 2, Carson Hayes went 2 for 2 with three RBI for West Florence.
South Florence Blue’s Collin Davis went 1 for 1.
GAME 1
SFB;200;00—2;2;3
WF;326;2x—13;9;2
WP: Andrew Love (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: Johordyn Johnson (2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – SFB: Braden Robinson 1-2; Johordyn Johnson 1-2, 1 RBI. WF: Harrison Brown 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Tyler West 1-2, 2 RBI; Brock Crouch 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Tae Herring 2-3, 2 RBI.
GAME 2
SFB;02—2;1;1
WF;39—12;6;1
WP: Camp Keels (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: Chance Caulder (1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – SFB: Collin Davis 1-1. WF: Carson Hayes 2-2, 3 RBI; Camp Keels 1-1, 1 RBI; Tyler West 1-1, 2 RBI; Wesley Cox 1-1, 1 RBI.
Pee Dee Patriots 6-11
Trinity 3-5
FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Patriots’ Bradley Shelley and Cole Bailey each went 1 for 3 with an RBI in Game 1.
Trinity’s Braden Shelley went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
In Game 2, Bradley Shelley and Cole Bailey went 1 for 3 with an RBI for Pee Dee.
Buck went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Trinity.
GAME 1
T; 300;000;0—3;4;2
PDP;030;300;x—6;5;2
WP: Devin Phillips (5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: Pierson Gray (6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS –T: Joseph Perkins 1-2, 1 RBI. PDP: Braden Shelley 2-3, 1 RBI; Clayton Catoe 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.
GAME 2
T;300;02—5;6;6
PDP;143;3x—11;5;5
WP: Gavin Moore (5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP: Pierce Evans (2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – T: Tanner Buck 2-2, 1 RBI; Chase Riva 1-1, 1 RBI. PDP: Bradley Shelley 1-3, 1 RBI; Lucas Fields 1-2, 1 RBI; Garrison Fields 1-1, 2B; Cole Bailey 1-3, 1 RBI.
Kingstree 17
Manning 5 (6)
MANNING, S.C. — Kingstree’s Henry Swicord went 1 for 2 with three RBI.
Manning’s Brandt Reynolds went 2 for 2 with an RBI.
K;805;103—17;12;1
M;002;300—5;6;6
WP: Bryce Blackburn (3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K). LP: Cam Braham (2/3 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – K: Stone Robert Coward 2-2; Ryan Corey 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Henry Swicord 1-2, 3 RBI; Wes Smith 1-1, RBI; Logan Bass 1-2, 2 RBI; Steven Tippett 1-3, RBI; Gavin Davis 1-3, RBI. M: Brandt Reynolds 2-2, RBI; Bryson Hodge 1-3, RBI; T.J. Hicks 1-3, RBI.