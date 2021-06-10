LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 1 takes DH opener against Horry

CONWAY, S.C. — Jacob Adams singled to left to score Owen Taylor from second base to break a 1-1 tie in the top of 12th inning as Florence defeated Horry 2-1 in Senior Legion baseball on Thursday night.

Taylor led the team going 3 for 5 with a double.

The result of the second game of the doubleheader was not available.

GAME 1

F;001;000;000;001—2;9;1

H;100;000;000;000—1;8;1

WP:George Floyd (4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K).

LEADING HITTERS –F: Owen Taylor 3-5, 2B; Jacob Adams 2-4, 1 RBI; Aydin Palmer 2-5; Hunter Herlong 1-3, HR, 1 RBI.

Fort Mill 12-7

Chesterfield 1-3

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Logan Byrd went 1 for 2 with an RBI in Game 1.

In Game 2, Landon Mills went 1 for 2 with a home run and an RBI.

GAME 1