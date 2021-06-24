 Skip to main content
LEGION ROUNDUP: West Florence, Pee Dee split Junior Legion DH
LEGION BASEBALL

West Florence vs. Pee Dee Junior Legion Baseball

Scenes from Thursday's Junior Legion baseball doubleheader between the Pee Dee Patriots and West Florence.

 TAYLOR ADAMS /SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — An error in the bottom of the sixth scored Brody Cook and Harrison Brown as West Florence earned a 9-7 win over the Pee Dee Patriots in Game 1 of a Junior Legion doubleheader on Thursday.

Pee Dee took the second game 15-7.

Cook led West Florence going 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

Jalen Williams led Pee Dee Patriots going 3 for 4 with a double.

In Game 2, Garrison Fields went 4 for 5 with a double, home run and five RBI.

Teammate Bradley Shelley went 2 for 4 with a double.

West Florence’s Brown went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Teammate Camp Keels went 3 for 5.

GAME 1

PDP; 200;113;0 — 7;9;3

WF;101;025;x — 9;9;3

WP: Brock Crouch ( 1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). LP: Lucas Fields (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS – PDP: Jalen Williams 3-4, 2B; Bradley Shelley 1-4, HR, 1 RBI; Garrison Fields 1-4, 1 RBI; Clayton Catoe 1-3, 1 RBI; Austin Howard 1-2, 1 RBI; Juels Huntley 1-3, 2 RBI. WF: Brody Cook 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Tucker Kirby 1-2, 3 RBI; Tae Herring 1-2, 1 RBI.

GAME 2

WF;030;012;1—7;13;4

PDP;011;823;x —15;12;2

WP: Gavin Moore ( 5 2/3 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP: Coleman Kelly ( 0.0 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K)

LEADING HITTERS –WF: Camp Keels 3-5; Brock Shelor 2-4, 1 RBI; Body Cook 1-5, 1 RBI; Harrison Brown 2-4, 2 RBI; Tucker Kirby 1-3, 1 RBI;  Kelly 1-4, 2B; Brock Crouch 2-3, 1 RBI. PDP: Jalen Williams 2-3, 1 RBI; Bradley Shelley 2-4, 2B; Garrison Fields 4-5, 2B, HR,5 RBI; Clayton Catoe 2-3, 1 RBI; Cole Bailey 1-4, 2 RBI.

Kingstree 24

South Florence Blue 3

FLORENCE, S.C.— Kingstree’s Stone Robert Coward went 4 for 6 with four RBI.

Teammate Billy Price went 2 for 5 with three RBI.

South Florence Blue’s Barry McLaughlin went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

K;130;023;(15)—24;18;2

SFB;300;000;0—3;5;4

WP: Collin Wall(5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K). LP: Jhordyn Johnson (5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS – K: Billy Price 2-5, 2B, 3 RBI; Henry Swicord 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Jamarcus Williams 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Stone Robert Coward 4-6, 4 RBI; Bradley Muldrow 3-5, 4 RBI; Logan Bass 1-2, 1 RBI; Steven Tippett 1-3, 1 RBI; Gavin Davis 2-2, 2 RBI; Billy Price 2-5, 3 RBI; Blake Hendrick 1-2, 1 RBI. SFB: Barry McLaughlin 1-3, 1 RBI.

Sumter 4

Manning 0

SUMTER, S.C. — Manning’s Layton Harris went 2 for 3.

M;000;000;0—0;3;3

S;000;004;x—4;2;1

WP: Todd (7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP: Cam Branham (1 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS – M: Layton Harris 2-3.

Aynor 7-0

Marion 5-7

MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Collin Minshew went 1 for 3 with two RBI in Game 1.

In Game 2, Ethan Lee and Yaevon Brunson each had a hit and an RBI.

GAME 1

A;005;02—7;7;1

M;104;00—5;4;1

WP: Corbin Hucks(3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP: Eli Henderson (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS –M: Ethan Lee 1-1, 2B; Jamir Legette 1-2, 1 RBI; Chris McGill 1-3, 1 RBI; Collin Minshew 1-3, 2 RBI.

GAME 2

A;000;00—0;2;5

M;511;00—7;7;2

WP: Collin Wall(5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K). LP: Jhordyn Johnson (5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS –M: Ethan Lee 1-2, 1 RBI; Chris McGill 3-3; Yaevon Brunson 1-2, 1 RBI.

Hartsville 11-11

Trinity 10-8

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville took both games in the doubleheader against Trinity 11-10 and 11-8.

SENIOR LEGION

Manning 9

Dalzell 5

MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Colby Newton went 1 for 2 with a triple and two RBI.

D;013;000;1—5;7;3

M;211;023;x—9;8;3

WP: Lee Holiday (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). LP: Michael Love (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS – M: Colby Newton 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Bryce Acord 1-4, 1 RBI; Keaton Wildes 1-3, 1 RBI.

