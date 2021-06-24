LEGION ROUNDUP: West Florence, Pee Dee split Junior Legion DH

FLORENCE, S.C. — An error in the bottom of the sixth scored Brody Cook and Harrison Brown as West Florence earned a 9-7 win over the Pee Dee Patriots in Game 1 of a Junior Legion doubleheader on Thursday.
Pee Dee took the second game 15-7.
Cook led West Florence going 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
Jalen Williams led Pee Dee Patriots going 3 for 4 with a double.
In Game 2, Garrison Fields went 4 for 5 with a double, home run and five RBI.
Teammate Bradley Shelley went 2 for 4 with a double.
West Florence’s Brown went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Teammate Camp Keels went 3 for 5.
GAME 1
PDP; 200;113;0 — 7;9;3
WF;101;025;x — 9;9;3
WP: Brock Crouch ( 1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). LP: Lucas Fields (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – PDP: Jalen Williams 3-4, 2B; Bradley Shelley 1-4, HR, 1 RBI; Garrison Fields 1-4, 1 RBI; Clayton Catoe 1-3, 1 RBI; Austin Howard 1-2, 1 RBI; Juels Huntley 1-3, 2 RBI. WF: Brody Cook 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Tucker Kirby 1-2, 3 RBI; Tae Herring 1-2, 1 RBI.
GAME 2
WF;030;012;1—7;13;4
PDP;011;823;x —15;12;2
WP: Gavin Moore ( 5 2/3 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP: Coleman Kelly ( 0.0 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K)
LEADING HITTERS –WF: Camp Keels 3-5; Brock Shelor 2-4, 1 RBI; Body Cook 1-5, 1 RBI; Harrison Brown 2-4, 2 RBI; Tucker Kirby 1-3, 1 RBI; Kelly 1-4, 2B; Brock Crouch 2-3, 1 RBI. PDP: Jalen Williams 2-3, 1 RBI; Bradley Shelley 2-4, 2B; Garrison Fields 4-5, 2B, HR,5 RBI; Clayton Catoe 2-3, 1 RBI; Cole Bailey 1-4, 2 RBI.
Kingstree 24
South Florence Blue 3
FLORENCE, S.C.— Kingstree’s Stone Robert Coward went 4 for 6 with four RBI.
Teammate Billy Price went 2 for 5 with three RBI.
South Florence Blue’s Barry McLaughlin went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
K;130;023;(15)—24;18;2
SFB;300;000;0—3;5;4
WP: Collin Wall(5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K). LP: Jhordyn Johnson (5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – K: Billy Price 2-5, 2B, 3 RBI; Henry Swicord 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Jamarcus Williams 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Stone Robert Coward 4-6, 4 RBI; Bradley Muldrow 3-5, 4 RBI; Logan Bass 1-2, 1 RBI; Steven Tippett 1-3, 1 RBI; Gavin Davis 2-2, 2 RBI; Billy Price 2-5, 3 RBI; Blake Hendrick 1-2, 1 RBI. SFB: Barry McLaughlin 1-3, 1 RBI.
Sumter 4
Manning 0
SUMTER, S.C. — Manning’s Layton Harris went 2 for 3.
M;000;000;0—0;3;3
S;000;004;x—4;2;1
WP: Todd (7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP: Cam Branham (1 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Layton Harris 2-3.
Aynor 7-0
Marion 5-7
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Collin Minshew went 1 for 3 with two RBI in Game 1.
In Game 2, Ethan Lee and Yaevon Brunson each had a hit and an RBI.
GAME 1
A;005;02—7;7;1
M;104;00—5;4;1
WP: Corbin Hucks(3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP: Eli Henderson (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS –M: Ethan Lee 1-1, 2B; Jamir Legette 1-2, 1 RBI; Chris McGill 1-3, 1 RBI; Collin Minshew 1-3, 2 RBI.
GAME 2
A;000;00—0;2;5
M;511;00—7;7;2
WP: Collin Wall(5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K). LP: Jhordyn Johnson (5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS –M: Ethan Lee 1-2, 1 RBI; Chris McGill 3-3; Yaevon Brunson 1-2, 1 RBI.
Hartsville 11-11
Trinity 10-8
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville took both games in the doubleheader against Trinity 11-10 and 11-8.
SENIOR LEGION
Manning 9
Dalzell 5
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Colby Newton went 1 for 2 with a triple and two RBI.
D;013;000;1—5;7;3
M;211;023;x—9;8;3
WP: Lee Holiday (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). LP: Michael Love (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Colby Newton 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Bryce Acord 1-4, 1 RBI; Keaton Wildes 1-3, 1 RBI.