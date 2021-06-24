LEGION ROUNDUP: West Florence, Pee Dee split Junior Legion DH

FLORENCE, S.C. — An error in the bottom of the sixth scored Brody Cook and Harrison Brown as West Florence earned a 9-7 win over the Pee Dee Patriots in Game 1 of a Junior Legion doubleheader on Thursday.

Pee Dee took the second game 15-7.

Cook led West Florence going 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

Jalen Williams led Pee Dee Patriots going 3 for 4 with a double.

In Game 2, Garrison Fields went 4 for 5 with a double, home run and five RBI.

Teammate Bradley Shelley went 2 for 4 with a double.

West Florence’s Brown went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Teammate Camp Keels went 3 for 5.

GAME 1

PDP; 200;113;0 — 7;9;3

WF;101;025;x — 9;9;3

WP: Brock Crouch ( 1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). LP: Lucas Fields (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K).