RICHBURG, S.C. − Through seven playoff games, Lewisville’s pitcher-catcher combo of Sarah Owens and Jordyn Miller has allowed one run.

On Monday, the duo combined for one run − which proved to be just enough to win the 1A state playoff series opener against Hannah-Pamplico by a 1-0 margin.

Owens drove in Miller with out in the bottom of the seventh to break a scoreless tie and move Lewisville one win away from its first softball state title since 2018.

Game two is set for Wednesday at Hannah-Pamplico.

Lewisville’s offense had managed only two hits in the first six innings against Hannah-Pamplico hurler Isabella Davis. She got the first batter of the seventh, bringing up Miller, who got in an early hole, but hit one to shortstop that took a funny hop and she just beat the throw to the bag.

“We tried to look at this game as just a regular game, not a state championship game,” she said of her loose demeanor. “We tried to have fun and not let the pressure get to us.”

That brought up Owens, who said she wanted to finish the game then and there and not go to extra innings.

“I wanted to fake bunt because I wanted to move her,” Owens said.

Davis delivered a high pitch on that fake bunt that got away from the catcher and allowed Miller to move to second. Owens told her coaches she wanted to bunt and get Miller to third but they told her swing away.

“They next pitch I knew I was going to swing it and try to hit it backside,” Owens said.

She dropped a shot just inside the chalk down the right field line. Miller rounded third, scored easily to end the game and set off a brief and somewhat muted celebration with the team knowing there is still more business to take care of.

Both teams had opportunities to score in the first six innings but just couldn’t get the key hit needed to push a run home. In the first, A.C. Stone reached on an error for H-P with one out and stole second, but ended up stranded there. In the home half of the frame, Emerson Dickman got a one-out single, was sacrificed over to second but could advance no further.

The visiting Raiders mounted their biggest threat in the second with an error and hit batsman putting two runners on. Katelyn Scott tried to bunt the runners over but Owens pounced on the ball and made a nice throw to third to cut down the lead runner. Still, she issued a walk to the next batter to load the bases with two outs. She fanned the next batter swinging to get out of the jam.

In the sixth, Chloe Cooper led off with a towering shot to center field that looked initially like it cleared the fence but apparently caromed off it back into the field of play. Cooper still had herself a leadoff triple. The next three batters against Owens went strikeout, popup, strikeout, though, and the runner was stranded again.

“I don’t want her to score. I don’t want to put extra pressure on the offense. Me and J(ordyn) are always on the same wavelength. I know she’s going to block everything and I’m going to throw my best,” Owens said of her tendency to find an extra gear when runners are on base.

Lewisville nearly got a runner home in the fourth inning. Saleena Rollins drew a leadoff walk and Alyssa Rollings laid down a bunt to move her over. Hannah-Pamplico coaches argued that Rollings was either tagged out on the way to first or ran out of the base line and that Rollins was thrown out trying to get to third on the play. Ultimately, Rollins was ruled out but Rollings was called safe and got to second base on the play.

She stole third, then headed for home on a bunt by Miller. Davis smothered the bunt and made the throw to Kadence Poston at first, who fired a rocket back to catcher Meredith Stone. Lewisville coach Jerry Thomas argued that Rollings slid safely under Stone’s tag, but she was ruled out to complete a double play and end that inning. Lewisville really didn’t threaten again until the deciding seventh inning.

Thomas said his team seemed to have some early-game jitters, misplaying a couple of balls on defense. They settled down after that, but never really did so at the plate against Davis.

“We didn’t settle on the offensive side. We were not swinging with our proper mechanics. We were letting her get ahead, we were guessing instead of reading the pitch. We capitalized when we got the chance…good defensive game for both teams and their pitcher pitched a great game,” Thomas said.

Lewisville and Hannah-Pamplico met in a preseason tournament, with that game ending in a 2-1 Raiders win. Despite that, coach Amber Knight said the outcome Monday was not what she expected.

“We just couldn’t hit the ball,” she said. “We’ve been lights out at the plate. She wasn’t overpowering, we just didn’t show up.”

Owens ended the night with 11 strikeouts and the game’s only RBI. With the victory, Lewisville (27-2) has now won 25 consecutive games dating back to that early-season loss to Hannah-Pamplico.