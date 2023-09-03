DARLINGTON, S.C. – Halftime at the Cook Out Southern 500?

Turns out there’s a first time for everything.

Right around the halfway mark of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington Raceway, the second caution of the night came out – although not for anything involving the cars on the track.

The lights in turns 3 and 4 were not working at full capacity, meaning that portions of the wall were much darker than normal, and NASCAR waved the yellow flag as a precaution on Lap 180.

Drivers made nine more laps under caution before the cars were stopped completely on the backstretch.

The impromptu break in the action only lasted seven minutes, however, as the light crews at Darlington were able to fix the issue soon after the red flag came out.

“Let there be light,” driver Denny Hamlin said on the USA Network broadcast moments after things returned to normal.

The move was likely made out of an abundance of caution, and reactions were at best mixed as to how comfortable drivers would have been if the race had continued with the lack of extra light in both turns.

Some were not in favor of it, but many didn’t see an issue.

“Didn’t even know they were out,” Bubba Wallace said afterwards. “I had no idea. They asked me about, can I see into (Turn) 3 and I’m like ‘Yeah.’

“I thought it was because I was driving too slow.”

Having raced on countless dirt tracks throughout his career, Southern 500 runner-up Tyler Reddick didn’t see any issue with the lighting either.

“It wasn’t (dangerous) in my opinion,” Reddick said.

But he did give one caveat to that statement.

“I think the only thing you could maybe argue is if something was stuck in the wall…but I don’t even know what it would be,” he said. “But it never really happens with our walls unless there’s a head-collision into the wall and a splitter gets stuck or something like that.

“We could see good enough.”

But count William Byron, who finished fourth, among those who thought that the lighting could have become more of an issue throughout the night.

“(Near the end of) Stage 2, couldn’t really see very good,” he said. “The sun wasn’t down all the way, so I’m sure if we would have kept running to the end with the lights off like that, it would have been pretty tough at the end.”