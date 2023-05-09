HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Lily Calabrese has signed to continue her cheer career at Clemson. She's graduating from Hartsville with an IB partial diploma and was a Red Fox team captain.
"Cheering at Clemson has always been a dream for me since I was little," said Calabrese, daughter of Hartsville football coach Jeff Calabrese. "I've strived and worked hard to be able to make it. I think from my Hartsville experience I'll take the aspect of family and being there for teammates in the hardest times. That's been super important to me all my life."