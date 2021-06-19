Liu's 3-run homer caps 6-5 comeback win for RedWolves

FLORENCE, S.C. − A.J. Liu's two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth capped a four-run inning for the Florence RedWolves as they rallied for a 6-5 victory over Morehead City on Saturday at Sparrow Stadium.

Florence improved to 5-11 overall and will have a three-day break before playing again. The RedWolves return to action Wednesday at Wilmington. The next home game is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. against Lexington County.

Trailing 5-2 in the eighth, Edgar Cruz plated one run on a two-out RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-3. With two runners on, Liu stepped to the plate and turned on a 1-2 pitch and drove it just over the wall beside the scoreboard in left center.

Caleb Bly came on in the ninth and worked around a leadoff double to pick up the save. The runner at second was picked off in a rundown with one out.

Liu went 3 for 4 for the RedWolves while Alex Peterson and Lukas Polanco each had two hits.

Trailing 4-0, Florence got one run back in the fifth on Brody Wortham's RBI double and another in the sixth when Will Hardee drove in a run on a groundout. Hardee also singled in the game.

Corey Poulsen got the win in relief after coming on in the eighth inning. Kole Tauzin did the heavy lifting after tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings and allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.

