 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Liu's 3-run homer caps 6-5 comeback win for RedWolves
0 Comments
top story
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Liu's 3-run homer caps 6-5 comeback win for RedWolves

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. − A.J. Liu's two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth capped a four-run inning for the Florence RedWolves as they rallied for a 6-5 victory over Morehead City on Saturday at Sparrow Stadium.

Florence improved to 5-11 overall and will have a three-day break before playing again. The RedWolves return to action Wednesday at Wilmington. The next home game is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. against Lexington County.

Trailing 5-2 in the eighth, Edgar Cruz plated one run on a two-out RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-3. With two runners on, Liu stepped to the plate and turned on a 1-2 pitch and drove it just over the wall beside the scoreboard in left center.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Caleb Bly came on in the ninth and worked around a leadoff double to pick up the save. The runner at second was picked off in a rundown with one out.

Liu went 3 for 4 for the RedWolves while Alex Peterson and Lukas Polanco each had two hits.

Trailing 4-0, Florence got one run back in the fifth on Brody Wortham's RBI double and another in the sixth when Will Hardee drove in a run on a groundout. Hardee also singled in the game.

Corey Poulsen got the win in relief after coming on in the eighth inning. Kole Tauzin did the heavy lifting after tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings and allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Post 1 rolls past Horry, improves to 10-0
High School

Florence Post 1 rolls past Horry, improves to 10-0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 rolled to a 12-1 lead and won 14-4 Thursday in five innings against Horry Post 111. Winning pitcher George Derrick Floyd, who struck out five batters in four innings, also hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth to close it out.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert