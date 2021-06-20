Liu's 3-run homer in 8th caps late rally as RedWolves top Marlins 6-5

FLORENCE, S.C. – A.J. Liu is well aware of how hard it is to hit home runs at Sparrow Stadium, his adopted summer baseball home.
So when the Florence RedWolves’ outfielder lifted a long fly ball to left center field in the bottom of the eighth inning of Saturday’s game, his only thought was making it into scoring position.
“I’ve seen us hit (batting practice) all the time … this place is a graveyard,” Liu said. “No shot that was going out. I was running the entire way.”
Liu’s run soon turned into a trot as he realized the ball carried all the way over the fence for a three-run homer – his first of the year and the deciding blow in the RedWolves’ come-from-behind 6-5 victory over Morehead City.
Florence improved to 5-11 overall with the next scheduled game set for Wednesday at Wilmington. The next home game is slated for Thursday at 7 p.m. against Lexington County.
Liu’s blast capped off a four-run frame for the RedWolves, who entered the inning trailing 5-2. Edgar Cruz plated one run on a two-out RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-3.
With two runners on, Liu then stepped to the plate and turned on a 1-2 pitch to ignite the RedWolves’ bench and the lively home crowd.
“With two outs, I’m just trying to keep the inning going – put it in play and get a basehit for the boys and pass it on to the next guy,” said Liu, who finished 3 for 4. “He left one right over the plate with two strikes and I just put a good barrel on it and it happened to go out.”
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Florence and was a welcome outcome after being outscored 9-1 the previous two games.
“We’ve needed a big swing – something to go our way,” first-year RedWolves coach Jake Schuster said. “…We did kind of what we’ve done all year, which is continue to compete throughout the game. We’ve been pretty good coming from behind. We haven’t always won, but we’ve gotten back into a lot of games and that’s what we were able to do again.”
Walks were a big reason why Florence fell behind early Saturday. The Marlins had just three hits through five innings, but plated four runs. Kole Tauzin came on in relief in the fourth and tossed 3 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
“Kole was excellent,” Schuster said. “He had the breaking ball going tonight, and the fastball (he) was tunneling with it. He did an outstanding job.”
Tauzin also only gave up one free pass and that allowed the RedWolves to stay in the game as they chipped away. Florence got one run back in the fifth on Brody Wortham's RBI double and another in the sixth when Will Hardee drove in a run on a groundout. Hardee also singled in the game.
That set up the final two innings. After Liu’s heroics in the eighth, Caleb Bly came on in the ninth and worked around a leadoff double to earn the save. The runner at second was picked off in a rundown with one out.