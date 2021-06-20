Liu's 3-run homer in 8th caps late rally as RedWolves top Marlins 6-5

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Florence and was a welcome outcome after being outscored 9-1 the previous two games.

“We’ve needed a big swing – something to go our way,” first-year RedWolves coach Jake Schuster said. “…We did kind of what we’ve done all year, which is continue to compete throughout the game. We’ve been pretty good coming from behind. We haven’t always won, but we’ve gotten back into a lot of games and that’s what we were able to do again.”

Walks were a big reason why Florence fell behind early Saturday. The Marlins had just three hits through five innings, but plated four runs. Kole Tauzin came on in relief in the fourth and tossed 3 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.

“Kole was excellent,” Schuster said. “He had the breaking ball going tonight, and the fastball (he) was tunneling with it. He did an outstanding job.”

Tauzin also only gave up one free pass and that allowed the RedWolves to stay in the game as they chipped away. Florence got one run back in the fifth on Brody Wortham's RBI double and another in the sixth when Will Hardee drove in a run on a groundout. Hardee also singled in the game.