Lloyd, Hudson help power West Florence to rout of Socastee

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was another Friday night of big plays from the West Florence High football team – with a little bit of history thrown in as well.

Darren Lloyd and Deuce Hudson combined to rush for 318 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns between them as the Knights rolled to a 54-13 win over Socastee.

That pushed West’s record to 3-0 with a 7:30 p.m. home matchup against Dreher next on the docket followed by a bye – one his team sorely needs, coach Jody Jenerette said.

“We’ve got to get healthy,” he said. “We had guys walking around with ankles and knees and arms…it’s that time of year. We have a bye after next week, but we have to play Dreher and we have to play well.”

Jenerette hopes his team can have a similar performance like the one it had against the Braves, especially in the first half.

Socastee was in its first game without its starting quarterback and it showed as the offense struggled early against the swarming defense of the Knights. West took control for good on the first series after Nashaun Frison returned a blocked punt 25 yards for a score.

Less than two minutes later, Darren Lloyd broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run before the Knights capped off the quarter with a 47-yard hookup between Bryson Graves and Deuce Hudson for a 20-0 lead.

It only snowballed from there. Lloyd picked up his second rushing score early in the second quarter and both Graves and Ethan Alvarado were on the receiving end of Hudson TD passes as West built a 41-0 advantage at the break.

“First half we flew,” Jenerette said. “I didn’t know we could play that fast. Kinda been waiting on this team to play like that…We had a really physical practice on Wednesday – really got after it, and you start to get that vibe this was going to happen.

“So really proud of our guys.”

Lloyd returned a kickoff 94 yards for a score in the third quarter and Hudson capped off the evening with a 68-yard run to paydirt for the Knights.

Socastee’s two scores came on a pair of big runs by new quarterback Quadir Scott. He broke free for a 68-yard scamper in the third quarter and had a 27-yard run in the fourth when a running clock was in full effect. He finished with 127 yards rushing on the night.

With the outcome of the game never really in doubt, most eyes were on new WFHS kicker Sarah Cashin, who by all accounts became the first Florence 1 Schools female athlete to score points in a high school football game.

Cashin, a sophomore center midfielder on the soccer team, got just a few practices in before lining up for the opening kickoff Friday night as a replacement for the injured Sam Spence.

She gave the Knights just what they needed as she connected on six of her eight extra point attempts. One of the failed attempts was blocked and the other was a low snap that blew up the try before it began.

“This was completely unexpected and out of the blue, but I’m glad I took up the opportunity,” Cashin said. “I mean this is an experience not many people get to enjoy, and I really enjoyed it tonight, and I’m proud of what we did.”

WEST FLORENCE 54, SOCASTEE 13

S 0 0 6 7 – 13

WF 20 21 13 0 – 54

FIRST QUARTER

WF – Nashaun Frison 25 punt block return (Sarah Cashin kick), 11:09.

WF – Darren Lloyd 65 run (Cashin kick), 9:10.

WF – Bryson Graves 47 pass from Deuce Hudson (pass failed), 5:51.

SECOND QUARTER

WF – Lloyd 15 run (Cashin kick), 9:07.

WF – Ethan Alvarado 19 pass from Hudson (Cashin kick), 2:07.

WF – Graves 38 pass from Hudson (Cashin kick), 0:23.

THIRD QUARTER

S – Quadir Scott 46 run (Allen Hillegas kick failed), 8:17.

WF – Lloyd 94 kickoff return (kick blocked), 8:01.

WF – Hudson 68 run (Cashin kick), 1:55.

FOURTH QUARTER

S – Scott 27 run (Hillegas kick), 6:00.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – S: Scott 18-127, 2 TDs. WF: Lloyd 17-186, 2 TDs; Hudson 7-132, TD.

PASSING – WF: Hudson 6-10-132, 3 TDs.

RECEIVING – WF: Graves 2-85, 2 TDs; Alvarado 2-32, TD.

RECORD: WF 3-0

NEXT GAME: West Florence hosts Dreher at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.