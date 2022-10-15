Lloyd, Hudson help West Florence top Wilson, improve to 8-0

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was far from a perfect game, but the West Florence Knights certainly got off on the right foot Friday night against rival Wilson.

Or more accurately, the right feet.

Darren Lloyd and Deuce Hudson combined to rush for 295 yards and three scores as WFHS got out to an early three-score lead in the opening stanza and never looked back in a 45-7 homecoming victory at a sold out Knight Stadium.

West (8-0, 3-0 Region 6-4) now turns its attention to Hartsville next Friday in a key region matchup while the Tigers (5-3, 1-2) prepare for a Myrtle Beach team still looking for its first region victory.

Hudson had a pair of TD rushes in the first quarter as the Knights built a 21-0 advantage. Lloyd finally cashed in during the third quarter, but in between surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season. He finished with 182 yards on 17 carries while Hudson added 113 on 14 carries.

“Darren’s been great all year, Deuce has been great all year,” WF coach Jody Jenerette said. “We’re improving on the (offensive line)…we’re getting a little better.”

Hudson also threw for 192 yards and two more scores. He found Bryson Graves for a 68-yard strike in the second quarter and ended the night with an 11-yard hookup with Ethan Alvarado in the fourth.

Graves finished with three catches for 176 yards for West.

As prolific as West’s offense was, Wilson’s defense tightened up after the first quarter and held its own in two goal-to-go situations. The Tigers forced a Sam Spence field goal to close out the first half and had a goal line stand in the third.

But for the second straight week, the early hole proved to be too deep to climb out of for Wilson.

“We had an extremely slow start,” Tigers coach Rodney Mooney said. “We felt like we had a pretty good game plan in place. I thought our kids fought extremely hard in the second half. Played pretty good football…too many mistakes early on and got kind of banged up and all that kind of stuff and whatever, so having to kind of play in to what we had left over.

“But at the same time, our guys played with a lot of fight.”

Ralph Boston led the way for Wilson with 149 yards rushing and a touchdown. He and the Tiger offense finally started to find their footing in the second quarter after being held to just one first down and two plays for positive yardage in the first.

“Our defense did some good things,” Jenerette said. “We’ve just got to tackle better.”

Franklin Emerson had the other rushing score for West.

WEST FLORENCE 45, WILSON 7

W 0 0 7 0 – 7

WF 21 10 7 7 – 45

FIRST QUARTER

WF – Franklin Emerson 1 run (Sam Spence kick), 10:03.

WF – Deuce Hudson 3 run (Spence kick), 6:08.

WF – Hudson 10 run (Spence kick), 2:02.

SECOND QUARTER

WF – Bryson Graves 68 pass from Hudson (Spence kick), 4:58.

WF – Spence 26 FG, 0:27.

THIRD QUARTER

W – Ralph Boston 57 run (kick good), 4:05.

WF – Darren Lloyd 39 run (Sarah Cashin kick), 2:41.

FOURTH QUARTER

WF – Ethan Alvarado 11 pass from Hudson (Cashin kick), 8:02.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – W: Boston 18-149, TD. WF: Lloyd 17-182, TD; Hudson 14-113, 2 TDs.

PASSING – W: Tremel Echols 3-18-20, INT. WF: Hudson 8-11-192, 2 TDs.

RECEIVING – W: Boston 1-7, Zach Nobles 1-7. WF: Graves 3-176, TD.

RECORDS: WF 8-0, 3-0 Region 6-4A. W 5-3, 1-2 Region 6-4A.

NEXT GAMES: West Florence hosts Hartsville at 7:30 p.m. next Friday and Wilson will host Myrtle Beach.