LMA boys hit 12 treys, roll past TKA 77-48

FLORENCE, S.C. − Laurence Manning Academy connected on 12 3-pointers as they pulled away from The King's Academy for a 77-48 victory on Thursday.

The Lions (0-3) will now open SCISA Region 3-2A play Friday against The Carolina Academy.

TKA trailed just 16-9 at one point in the opening stanza before a last-second trey from Xavier Johnson increased the Swampcats' lead to 19-9. They hit two more shots from downtown in the second quarter and led 40-20 at the break.

Bryce Acord led all scorers with 19 points for LMA, including sinking five 3-pointers. Aaron Medley and Jaden Sanders each had 13 points and Gabe Harris added 12.

For the Lions, T.J. Merritts had a team-high 14 points and Dominic Orrico followed with 11.

Grant Beaton added eight points for TKA.

LMA 19 21 21 16 − 77

TKA 9 11 12 16 − 48

LAURENCE MANNING (77)

Bryce Acord 19, Jaden Sanders 13, Aaron Medley 13, Gabe Harris 12, Johnson 9, Nelson 5, Moye 3, Dalrymple 2, Nivens 2.

THE KING'S ACADEMY (48)