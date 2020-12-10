LMA boys hit 12 treys, roll past TKA 77-48

FLORENCE, S.C. − Laurence Manning Academy connected on 12 3-pointers as they pulled away from The King's Academy for a 77-48 victory on Thursday.
The Lions (0-3) will now open SCISA Region 3-2A play Friday against The Carolina Academy.
TKA trailed just 16-9 at one point in the opening stanza before a last-second trey from Xavier Johnson increased the Swampcats' lead to 19-9. They hit two more shots from downtown in the second quarter and led 40-20 at the break.
Bryce Acord led all scorers with 19 points for LMA, including sinking five 3-pointers. Aaron Medley and Jaden Sanders each had 13 points and Gabe Harris added 12.
For the Lions, T.J. Merritts had a team-high 14 points and Dominic Orrico followed with 11.
Grant Beaton added eight points for TKA.
LMA 19 21 21 16 − 77
TKA 9 11 12 16 − 48
LAURENCE MANNING (77)
Bryce Acord 19, Jaden Sanders 13, Aaron Medley 13, Gabe Harris 12, Johnson 9, Nelson 5, Moye 3, Dalrymple 2, Nivens 2.
THE KING'S ACADEMY (48)
T.J. Merritts 14, Dominic Orrico 11, Beaton 8, Woods 5, Alexander 5, Appel 3, Milliken 2.
RECORDS: LMA 5-2. TKA 0-3.
NEXT GAMES: LMA hosts Pinewood Prep on Monday. TKA hosts Carolina Academy on Friday.
