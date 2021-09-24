LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Albright shines in FMU volleyball's five-set win

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophomore hitter Lexi Albright registered a double-double with 15 kills and 17 digs and sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie served the match-clinching ace as Francis Marion University rallied for a 21-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-16, 15-12 win over the University of Mount Olive on Friday in Conference Carolinas women’s volleyball action.
Francis Marion remains unbeaten in conference play (2-0) and improves to 6-8 overall. The Patriots will entertain Chowan University on Saturday at 2 p.m. Admission is free. All spectators are required to wear a mask.
Following Albright was senior hitter Lily Walton with 12 kills, a .385 hitting percentage, and three blocks. Fifth-year senior Kayla Arthur added 10 kills as did senior middle blocker Iyanla Thigpen. Thigpen also posted a team-high four blocks.
Graduate student setter Naina Ivanova handed out 40 assists and dug up nine balls. Freshman libero Zoie Larkins recorded 23 digs, while freshman Peyton Holley had 20.
Ashlyn Stone led Mount Olive (5-7, 0-2) with 11 kills, while libero Morgan Prots tallied 24 digs.
Needing a win in the fourth set to stay alive, FMU held a slim 16-15 advantage. Arthur ignited a set-closing 9-1 spurt with a kill to force a fifth set.
FMU trailed 8-5 midway through the final set, and later found itself down 12-9. Following a Trojan service error, Gillespie served out the match, including a pair of aces. Arthur and Albright also had kills in the match-ending run.
Coker falls to Catawba
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University volleyball team fell to Catawba Friday night by a score of 3-0.
Catawba took each of the two sets by identical scores of 25-19, before taking the match with a 25-22 third set.
Taylor Parker paced the Cobras with nine kills and nine digs. Rami Mullen and Ashley Carson each dished out 13 assists.
The Cobras return to the DeLoach Center on Saturday to face Queens (N.C.) in South Atlantic Conference action. First serve is set for 2 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.