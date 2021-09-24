LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Albright shines in FMU volleyball's five-set win

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophomore hitter Lexi Albright registered a double-double with 15 kills and 17 digs and sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie served the match-clinching ace as Francis Marion University rallied for a 21-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-16, 15-12 win over the University of Mount Olive on Friday in Conference Carolinas women’s volleyball action.

Francis Marion remains unbeaten in conference play (2-0) and improves to 6-8 overall. The Patriots will entertain Chowan University on Saturday at 2 p.m. Admission is free. All spectators are required to wear a mask.

Following Albright was senior hitter Lily Walton with 12 kills, a .385 hitting percentage, and three blocks. Fifth-year senior Kayla Arthur added 10 kills as did senior middle blocker Iyanla Thigpen. Thigpen also posted a team-high four blocks.

Graduate student setter Naina Ivanova handed out 40 assists and dug up nine balls. Freshman libero Zoie Larkins recorded 23 digs, while freshman Peyton Holley had 20.

Ashlyn Stone led Mount Olive (5-7, 0-2) with 11 kills, while libero Morgan Prots tallied 24 digs.

Needing a win in the fourth set to stay alive, FMU held a slim 16-15 advantage. Arthur ignited a set-closing 9-1 spurt with a kill to force a fifth set.