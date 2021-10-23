LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Albright shines in FMU volleyball's sweep of Barton

After a scoreless third quarter, the teams saw a flurry of goals in the final frame. Lindenwood took a 4-3 lead with a goal just 21 seconds into the fourth, before the Cobras would tie the game again on a Kelsey Sithole goal off an assist from Cordrey. Lindenwood would yet again take the lead at 5-4 with nine minutes to play, before the Cobras rallied right back for a goal just secons later, when Kabo scored her second of the game off an assist from Milou Peters. As the game trickled into its final four minutes, Lieke Bruijn would score from in tight along the goal line to put the Cobras ahead for good and bring the game to its final score.