LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Albright shines in FMU volleyball's sweep of Barton

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophomore outside hitter Lexi Albright recorded a career-high 19 kills while hitting .395 to lead Francis Marion University to its 12th consecutive win, a 25-11, 25-13, 25-15 sweep of Barton College on Saturday afternoon in Conference Carolinas volleyball action.
Francis Marion improves to 16-8 overall and retains its two-game lead in the East Division standings with a perfect 12-0 mark. The winning streak is the sixth-longest in team history – including the longest since 1998 – and is the fourth longest active streak in NCAA Division II.
Albright registered her kill total on only 43 swings, while committing only two hitting errors. The Easley native also dug up seven balls and had a team-high three blocks.
Junior Gracie Davis added nine kills with a .500 hitting percentage, while surpassing 400 kills for her career. Freshman libero Zoie Larkins posted a team-high 15 digs, while sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie directed the FMU offense with 39 assists. During the match, Larkins reached the 400-dig mark for her young career.
The Patriots served 10 aces with Larkins, freshman Peyton Holley, and graduate student Naina Ivanova each serving two apiece.
Francis Marion has secured at least first- and second-byes in the upcoming Conference Carolinas Tournament. Each division winner earns a triple-bye into the tournament semifinals, which will be held Nov. 19 at King University in Bristol, Tenn.
Freshman Lily Haaga paced Barton (7-10, 4-8) with eight kills.
The Patriots never trailed in the opening set and used an 11-2 spurt midway through to capture the 25-11 win.
A kill by Albright snapped a 5-5 deadlock and gave FMU the lead for good in the second set. The margin was only 13-10, but Larkins served her two aces as part of a 12-3 run to end the set.
Barton took an early 4-2 advantage in the third set, but Francis Marion answered with 10 consecutive points behind the serving of Ivanova and seven kills by Albright.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
North Greenville 3
Francis Marion 0
TIGERVILLE, S.C. –North Greenville University scored an early goal and two late scores to claim a 3-0 Conference Carolinas win over Francis Marion University on Saturday in women's soccer action.
Francis Marion (2-13-0, 2-8-0) will host Barton College on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. for the Patriots’ final home match of the year.
The Patriots were outshot 41-13, with four Patriot tries being on target. The Crusaders (8-1-2, 9-3-4) registered 20 on-goal.
Graduate student forward Dayle McEwen led the Patriots with seven shots, three of those shots being on target, while sophomore forward Ambrea Hills added two shots, and forward Le’Landra Jarvis, midfielder Breesa Nawahine, midfielder JG Garon and forward Brenna McCombs all one shot apiece.
Four of McEwens’ seven shots came inside the 18-yard box, but were saved or defended well by North Greenville.
Romee Contreras scored two second-half goals (in the 79th and 80th minutes), while Faith Knoedler tallied the opening score at the 1:06 mark.
Francis Marion junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets kept the Patriots close with a career-high 17 saves, only three off the school record of 20 set by Kristen Banach in a 1995 contest at Presbyterian College. NGU keeper Lizzy Luzzi had four saves.
The Crusaders would be rewarded nine corner kicks, while the Patriots had three.
Carson-Newman 9
Coker 0
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. - The Coker University women's soccer team dropped its South Atlantic Conference matinee at Carson-Newman on Saturday by a score of 9-0.
Lexi Lilly, Alexandra Brown and Catrionna Manning each registered one shot in the game. Sarah Swaim and Katie Moore split time between the pipes for Coker, with Swaim making three saves and Moore registering a season-high nine stops.
The Cobras return to action Oct. 30 to host Queens (N.C.) for Senior Day. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m. from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
LATE FRIDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Coker 6
Lindenwood 5
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Coker University field hockey took down the Lindenwood University Lions in non-conference action on Friday by a score of 6-5.
Lindenwood struck first to open the scoring just 44 seconds into the game, before the Cobras would take a 2-1 lead on goals just nine seconds apart midway through the first quarter. Britt Kabo scored off an assist from Indy Echteld, before Rylie Cordrey scored from Kabo to give the Cobras the lead that they would take to the second quarter.
The Cobras scored to take a 3-1 lead just two minutes into the second, as Britt Kabo would score from Coda Fisher to extend Coker's lead. Two Lindenwood goals later in the frame less than two minutes apart would send the game tied 3-3 at the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, the teams saw a flurry of goals in the final frame. Lindenwood took a 4-3 lead with a goal just 21 seconds into the fourth, before the Cobras would tie the game again on a Kelsey Sithole goal off an assist from Cordrey. Lindenwood would yet again take the lead at 5-4 with nine minutes to play, before the Cobras rallied right back for a goal just secons later, when Kabo scored her second of the game off an assist from Milou Peters. As the game trickled into its final four minutes, Lieke Bruijn would score from in tight along the goal line to put the Cobras ahead for good and bring the game to its final score.
Coker out-shot Lindenwood 16-11 in the game, while Victoria Humphreys also recorded one shot in the game. Kiarra Rivera also had one defensive save in the game. Kelsey Gibbons made three saves between the pipes in the victory.
The Cobras return to action on Oct. 30 to host Belmont Abbey in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action for Senior Day. The game is set for a 1 p.m. start from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.