LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: All-Conference first baseman to join FMU softball

FLORENCE, S.C. - Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced that Northeast-10 All-Conference first baseman Grace Trautman of Burlington, Wis., will join the Patriot program for the 2022 season after transferring from Saint Michael College in Vermont.
Trautman (5-foot-9) will have three years of eligibility at FMU.
In addition to earning second-team All-Conference honors in 2021, she was also named to the Northeast-10 All-Rookie Team. She batted a team-best .382 with 14 runs scored, three doubles, five home runs, and 13 runs batted in. She also posted a .494 on-base percentage and committed only three errors in the field en route to a .985 fielding percentage.
Her home run total was a school record for a freshman, and during the season she also garnered NE-10 Player of the Week honors once.
Francis Marion lost three seniors off its recent 2021 squad and has previously announced the signing of five freshmen (right-handed pitcher and outfielder Emma Moberg of Stokesdale, N.C., infielder/outfielder Laurin Nodine of Wellford, middle infielder Paige Strickland of Creedmoor, N.C., right-handed pitcher Whitley Weathers of St. George, first baseman Liz Willard of Chesterfield and two transfers (junior college right-handed pitcher Casey Kurent of Auburndale, Fla., and graduate transfer outfielder NaJah Gerrald of Orlando, Fla.).
Coker baseball earns ABCA academic honor
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Coker University baseball team has earned the American Baseball Coaches Association's (ABCA) 2020-21 Team Academic Excellence Award, announced by the organization Wednesday.
The American Baseball Coaches Association's Team Academic Excellence Award honors high school and college programs coached by ABCA members that post a cumulative Grade Point Average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year.
The Cobras posted a team GPA of 3.01 and landed 22 players on the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.