LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: All-Conference first baseman to join FMU softball

FLORENCE, S.C. - Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced that Northeast-10 All-Conference first baseman Grace Trautman of Burlington, Wis., will join the Patriot program for the 2022 season after transferring from Saint Michael College in Vermont.

Trautman (5-foot-9) will have three years of eligibility at FMU.

In addition to earning second-team All-Conference honors in 2021, she was also named to the Northeast-10 All-Rookie Team. She batted a team-best .382 with 14 runs scored, three doubles, five home runs, and 13 runs batted in. She also posted a .494 on-base percentage and committed only three errors in the field en route to a .985 fielding percentage.

Her home run total was a school record for a freshman, and during the season she also garnered NE-10 Player of the Week honors once.