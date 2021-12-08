LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Anderson edges Coker men 67-66

Anderson held a single-digit lead for most of the first half, before the Cobras would finally get back within one halfway through the frame. The Trojans would extend their lead again in the final few minutes of the half, to take a 37-26 lead to the break.

The Cobras cut the deficit back to single digits less than three minutes in, before later getting back within five a few minutes later. The difference would fluctuate before the Cobras finally tied things up at 54 with 11 minutes to play. The Trojans would build up a seven-point lead with under seven minutes to play, before the teams eventually played to a 65-65 deadlock with four and a half minutes to go. The final points came with just under three minutes to go in the game, as neither team scored in the final 2:45. The Cobras came up empty on their final possession of the game with nine seconds to play, before Anderson would come away with the win.