LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Anderson edges Coker men 67-66

ANDERSON, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team's effort fell just short at Anderson on Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference action as the Cobras fell 67-66.
Anderson held a single-digit lead for most of the first half, before the Cobras would finally get back within one halfway through the frame. The Trojans would extend their lead again in the final few minutes of the half, to take a 37-26 lead to the break.
The Cobras cut the deficit back to single digits less than three minutes in, before later getting back within five a few minutes later. The difference would fluctuate before the Cobras finally tied things up at 54 with 11 minutes to play. The Trojans would build up a seven-point lead with under seven minutes to play, before the teams eventually played to a 65-65 deadlock with four and a half minutes to go. The final points came with just under three minutes to go in the game, as neither team scored in the final 2:45. The Cobras came up empty on their final possession of the game with nine seconds to play, before Anderson would come away with the win.
Chandler Lindsey led the scoring effort with 17 points, while Malcolm Kennedy also added 11 points. Lindsey and Christopher Fordham each pulled down a team-high seven boards and Lindsey also dished out a team-high four assists.
The Cobras return to the hardwood on Saturday at No. 9/16 Queens (N.C.) in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. from Charlotte, N.C., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN
Anderson 81
Coker 61
ANDERSON, S.C. - Coker University women's basketball dropped its South Atlantic Conference contest at Anderson on Wednesday night by a score of 81-61.
The teams played to deadlocks of 6-6 and 10-10 part way through the first quarter, before Anderson finished the frame on a 10-4 run to take a 20-14 lead to the second.
Anderson stretched its lead into double digits two and a half minutes into the second quarter, eventually taking a 34-23 lead to the break.
The Trojans would maintain their double-digit lead in the third quarter, taking a 51-38 lead to the fourth.
Anderson would carry its double-digit lead to the final horn for the victory.
Abigail Keesling finished with a game-high 14 points for the Cobras, while Mariah Mitchem and Saquita Joyner each added 10 points. Keesling, Joyner, Diamond Jackson and Hope Richardson each pulled down five rebounds while Ahlea Myers dished out a team-high four assists.
The Cobras continue on the road on Saturday at Queens (N.C.) in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. from Charlotte, N.C., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.