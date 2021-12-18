LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Bench comes up big in FMU women's come-from-behind victory

CENTRAL, S.C. – Reserve freshman forward Kiana Lee helped sparked a 10-2 fourth quarter run as the Francis Marion University bench contributed 26 points to a 70-63 come-from-behind road win over Southern Wesleyan University on Saturday in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball action.
Francis Marion (4-5, 3-4) will now break for the Christmas holidays before returning to action on Dec. 30 with an exhibition game at NCAA Division I Elon University. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. FMU will play host to Belmont Abbey College on Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Sophomore forward Lauryn Taylor led the Patriots with 15 points and 11 rebounds – her second double-double in three games and the fifth of her career.
FMU freshman Jada Richards came off the FMU bench to score a career-high 14 points and grab five rebounds, while junior guard Scarlett Gilmore scored 13 and sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver 11. Lee tallied eight points and seven rebounds.
Shelby Glance led four Warriors (2-6, 2-3) scoring in double figures with 15 points and nine rebounds.
The Patriots trailed 53-52 entering the final quarter, but a quick lay-up by Oliver gave FMU a 54-53 advantage. After the two teams traded buckets, a turn-around jumper by Kayla Garrett put SWU up 57-56. An inside hoop by Taylor gave Francis Marion the lead for good at 58-57 with 6:50 remaining and started the decisive 10-2 spurt, which resulted in a 66-59 Patriot lead. Lee contributed a fast-break lay-in and a pull-up jumper in the lane that beat the shot clock.
The first half features a series of runs by both squads. SWU opened the game by scoring 11 of the first 13 points. The advantage would grow to 16-5 after an 18-foot jumper by Brittany Mack with 4:48 left in the first quarter. Francis Marion responded with a 12-2 run to close the quarter that brought the Patriots to within 18-17.
An 18-foot jumper shot by Lee to start the second period gave FMU its first lead at 19-18. Moments later a three-pointer by Gilmore extended the margin to 22-18. However, the Warriors answered with a 13-2 spurt that put SWU ahead 31-24 midway through the second quarter. Again, the Patriots responded by scoring nine of the game’s next 11 points to knot the score at 33-33 after a fast-break lay-in by junior center Jasmine Stanley.
A bucket by Glance in the final 33 seconds gave Southern Wesleyan a 35-33 edge at halftime.
SWU led by as many as nine in the third period, at 45-36, before a 14-3 outburst by Francis Marion positioned the Patriots with a 50-48 advantage. A late three-pointer by Sasha Schoenborn helped the Warriors grab the 53-52 edge heading to the final 10 minutes.
Francis Marion shot 36.8 percent from the floor and was 15-of-19 at the foul line, while SWU hit 40.3 percent of their field goal attempts and was only 5-of-8 at the stripe. FMU outrebounded the Warriors 47-40.
MEN
Southern Wesleyan
Francis Marion 38
CENTRAL, S.C. – Francis Marion University visited Southern Wesleyan University on Saturday and dropped a Conference Carolinas matchup by a final score of 75-38 in men's basketball action.
The Patriots will return to floor following their Christmas break against Belmont Abbey College at home on Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Junior guard Tionne Rollins led the Patriots with 12 points and two steals. Freshmen forward Jonah Pierce followed with 11 points and seven rebounds, while senior guard Alex Cox led the way with eight rebounds.
The Patriots would begin the contest with a 5-0 lead, holding the Warriors scoreless for nearly three minutes. However, eight straight points would put SWU up 8-5. Both squads would battle back and forth throughout the first 12 minutes, and following a steal and lay-up by Rollins, FMU led 16-13 with 10:40 left before halftime.
The Patriots trailed by only one with 8:08 remaining in the first stanza, but the Warriors closed the half on a 17-4 run to lead 36-22 at intermission. Pierce scored on a lay-up to open the second half, but that would be as close as the Patriots would get.
Hunter Davis led Southern Wesleyan University (6-4, 4-2) in points with 17 and added seven rebounds.
Newberry 82
Coker 59
NEWBERRY, S.C. - Coker University men's basketball dropped its South Atlantic Conference contest at Newberry on Saturday by a score of 82-59.
Newberry jumped out to an early lead in the half, and eventually took a 42-18 lead to the half.
Coker was able to increase its offensive production in the second half, but Newberry ultimately came away with the home conference win.
Jordan Jones led the Cobras with a career-high 12 points, while Williams Onyeodi also finished with nine points. Jones also led Coker pulling down a career-high six rebounds.
The Cobras start the 2022 half of the schedule on Jan. 2 at Shaw University in non-conference action. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. from Raleigh, N.C., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WRESTLING
Coker has 2 advance at Midwest Classic
INDIANAPOLIS - Two Coker University wrestlers advanced through the first day of the 42nd annual Midwest Classic on Saturday with Hunter Ross still competing at 133 pounds and Corey Christie still alive at 165 pounds.
Ross's day began with a win by fall in 1:01 over Central Missouri's Terrell Carter-Williams, before dropping a major decision in the second round of the championship bracket. Ross rebounded with back-to-back decisions to end his day, defeating Joshua Kincaid of Emmanuel (Ga.) 7-4 and Lake Erie's Ran Wehner 5-1.
Christie's day began with a win by fall over David Varner of King (Tenn.) in 1:22, before defeating Alexander Isbrandt of Findlay by decision 9-4. Christie advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win by decision over Cody Hicks of Fort Hays State, before losing by fall in the quarterfinal.
Several other Cobras picked up wins on the first day of the tournament. Omar Armengol earned an 11-5 win by decision over Joel Ridle of Central Missouri at 141 pounds, while Zachary Van Alst earned a 7-5 win by decision over Toure Moore of Queens (N.C.) at 149 pounds. P.J. Wunderlich earned a win by decision over Newberry's Will Evans by a score of 9-4 at 157 pounds, while Dillon Ross would earn two wins at 174 pounds. Ross pinned Nicolas Smythe of Tiffin in 1:45, while also defeating Bret Heil of Maryville by major decision 11-3.
The Cobras return to action Sunday beginning at 10:00 a.m., with live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.