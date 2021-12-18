LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Bench comes up big in FMU women's come-from-behind victory

The first half features a series of runs by both squads. SWU opened the game by scoring 11 of the first 13 points. The advantage would grow to 16-5 after an 18-foot jumper by Brittany Mack with 4:48 left in the first quarter. Francis Marion responded with a 12-2 run to close the quarter that brought the Patriots to within 18-17.

An 18-foot jumper shot by Lee to start the second period gave FMU its first lead at 19-18. Moments later a three-pointer by Gilmore extended the margin to 22-18. However, the Warriors answered with a 13-2 spurt that put SWU ahead 31-24 midway through the second quarter. Again, the Patriots responded by scoring nine of the game’s next 11 points to knot the score at 33-33 after a fast-break lay-in by junior center Jasmine Stanley.

A bucket by Glance in the final 33 seconds gave Southern Wesleyan a 35-33 edge at halftime.

SWU led by as many as nine in the third period, at 45-36, before a 14-3 outburst by Francis Marion positioned the Patriots with a 50-48 advantage. A late three-pointer by Sasha Schoenborn helped the Warriors grab the 53-52 edge heading to the final 10 minutes.