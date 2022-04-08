LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Big bats carry FMU softball to sweep of Chowan

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University bats rapped out four home runs among eight extra-base hits as the Patriots powered past Chowan University in Friday afternoon’s Conference Carolinas softball doubleheader, winning 13-2 and 8-0 with both contests going only five innings.

Francis Marion is now 22-13 overall and has won five straight. The Patriots take sole possession of fourth place in the conference standings at 8-4.

In Friday’s opener, senior shortstop Ashtyn Patterson and junior second baseman Megan Matsil led off the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back solo home runs.

A run-scoring single by Patterson and a two-run double by Matsil helped fuel a four-run second inning that upped the margin to 6-0.

After Chowan scored twice in third on a two-run homer by first baseman Jesse Gentry, the Patriots exploded for seven runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run double by senior left fielder Danielle Karacson and a three-run homer over the left-center field wall by senior third baseman Janecia Hemingway.

Both Patterson and Matsil finished game one 3-for-4 and both crossed the plate three times, while Matsil drove in three and Patterson two.

Junior right-hander Casey Kurent (8-2) recorded her fourth complete game of the season as she held the Hawks to two runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

In the second contest, junior righty Rachel Davis (8-4) registered her second shutout of the year by limiting the Hawks to four hits, while issuing no walks and fanning two.

Sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood and graduate student center fielder NaJah Gerrald both had two hits, while Patterson and Matsil had one hit and Matsil drove in two runs.

For her day’s effort, Patterson extended her hitting streak to 18 games and has now reached base safely in all 35 contests this season. She was also hit by a pitch in the second contest to increase her national-leading season total to 18.

BASEBALL

Francis Marion 6

Mount Olive 3

FLORENCE – A two-out, three-run rally in the bottom of the first inning jump-started Francis Marion University to a 6-3 win over the University of Mount Olive on Friday in Conference Carolinas baseball action.

FMU won its fifth straight game to improve to 22-12 overall and took sole possession of fourth place in the conference standings with an 11-8 mark.

Graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield continued his hot hitting with a 3-for-4 night. He extended his hitting streak to 18-game hitting streak, during which he has registered 14 multi-hit games, including three-hit games in six of his last nine outings.

Graduate student first baseman Darius Nobles had a pair of hits, scored once, and drove in one run, while graduate student left fielder Lex Tuten had an RBI single and three walks. Six different Patriots recorded a run batted in.

Sophomore right-hander Halton Hardy (4-1) earned the win with six innings of work. He allowed only one earned run on five hits, while walking two and striking out five. Senior righty Reece Kleinhelter pitched the final three innings, including ending the game with the bases loaded, to earn his second save of 2022.

Senior third baseman Todd Mattox drew a two-out walk in the first inning that extended his streak of safely reaching base to 77 games, 11 shy of the NCAA Division II record.

Will Hardee and junior shortstop Naphis Llanos both extended their hitting streaks to 12 and 10 games respectively.