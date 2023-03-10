PEMBROKE, N.C. – Twenty-first ranked UNC Pembroke scored 16 unanswered runs to erase an early four-run deficit and the Braves went on to claim a 17-10 win over Francis Marion University on Friday in Conference Carolinas baseball action.

Francis Marion (11-11, 6-4) and UNCP (16-4, 6-1) will conclude their weekend series with a doubleheader on Saturday at 2 p.m. on Sammy Cox Field.

Junior center fielder Zack Summerville led the Patriots at the plate going 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, and five driven in, while senior second baseman Naphis Llanos was 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Both graduate student right fielder Will Hardee and graduate student left fielder Tanner Wakefield had two hits, with Hardee driving in two runs and Wakefield scoring twice.

Sophomore right-hander Robbie Jordan (2-2) took the loss as he pitched 4 1/3 innings. Sophomore righty Josh Adams tossed two scoreless innings in relief.

After the Braves scored once in the bottom of the first, FMU answered with a five-run outburst in the top of the second. Sophomore first baseman Tyler Reynolds singled home freshman third baseman Charlie Bussey III, who had led the inning off with a walk. With two outs in the frame, Summerville and Hardee both collected two-run singles to put Francis Marion on top 5-1.

However, UNCP responded with five runs of its own in the bottom half of the frame, and would go on to build a 17-1 advantage after seven innings.

Francis Marion tallied five runs in the eighth as sophomore Kollin Crepeau registered a pinch-hit RBI-single and Summerville drilled a bases-clearing three-run double to right centerfield. Summerville would later score the final run on a UNCP error.

First baseman Ethan Ott led the Braves at the plate with four hits and a double, homer, and three RBI. UNCP starter Trent Harris (4-0) was the winning pitcher.