LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Chesterfield's Adams among FMU baseball signees

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of two Palmetto State pitchers in Chesterfield High right-hander Josh Adams and Warrenville righty Caleb Baynham.
The pair will enroll at FMU next fall.
Adams (5-foot-11, 181 pounds) plays for Rams coach Steven Sellers, and is under the tutelage of pitching coach and former Patriot and 2007 NCAA II Pitcher of the Year Dylan Owen.
Off the diamond, Adams is an honors student and a member of his school’s Beta Club. He is a three-sport athlete for the Rams.
“Josh is a well-coached pitcher,” said Inabinet. “He can fill up the strike zone and has command of three pitches (fastball, curve, change-up). He is a strikeout guy and we look forward to him joining us next fall.”
Baynham (6-1, 217) comes to FMU from Fox Creek High School. In an abbreviated 2020 season, he recorded a 1.40 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 10 innings of work, and opponents hit only .158 against him. At the plate, he batted .375 and recorded three runs batted in.
“Caleb is a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher," Inabinet said. "He is throwing in the mid 80's, and already has a good feel for his changeup. He has a high ceiling on potential and we look for him to be throwing in the 90's his freshman year.”
The 2021 Francis Marion squad will open its season on Feb. 13 at home against Peach Belt Conference foe Georgia College.
Burghardt moves up in PGA University rankings
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior men’s golfer John Burghardt ranks No. 307 in the latest PGA University rankings, released Thursday.
He began the year ranked No. 333.
During an abbreviated fall slate, Burghardt had rounds of 73 and 75 (148) at the Intercollegiate at The Grove hosted by Middle Tennessee State University to finish tied for 29th position at 4-over par. The Oakville, Ontario, Canada, native then shot 220 at Georgia Southern University’s Bash in the 'Boro to finish tied for 21st position, also at 4-over par. His third round tally of 2-under par 70 at the Bash in the 'Boro is third lowest round by a Patriot this year.
Burghardt and the Patriots will resume play on Feb. 22-23 when host the 16th-annual Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate Tournament on Hilton Head Island.
Burghardt is one of 16 golfers from Palmetto State institutions listed in the rankings. John Pak of Florida State University occupies the No. 1 spot in the current rankings.
