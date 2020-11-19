LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Chesterfield's Adams among FMU baseball signees

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of two Palmetto State pitchers in Chesterfield High right-hander Josh Adams and Warrenville righty Caleb Baynham.

The pair will enroll at FMU next fall.

Adams (5-foot-11, 181 pounds) plays for Rams coach Steven Sellers, and is under the tutelage of pitching coach and former Patriot and 2007 NCAA II Pitcher of the Year Dylan Owen.

Off the diamond, Adams is an honors student and a member of his school’s Beta Club. He is a three-sport athlete for the Rams.

“Josh is a well-coached pitcher,” said Inabinet. “He can fill up the strike zone and has command of three pitches (fastball, curve, change-up). He is a strikeout guy and we look forward to him joining us next fall.”

Baynham (6-1, 217) comes to FMU from Fox Creek High School. In an abbreviated 2020 season, he recorded a 1.40 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 10 innings of work, and opponents hit only .158 against him. At the plate, he batted .375 and recorded three runs batted in.