LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker baseball sweeps UVA-Wise

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The Coker baseball team completed a three-game sweep of South Atlantic Conference opponent UVA-Wise on Saturday, winning both games of a doubleheader by scores of 9-8 and 4-1.
In the opener, the Cobras rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning on an RBI triple by Reilly Hall and a walk-off sacrifice fly from freshman Brady Jeffcoat.
In game two, Coker rode the strong performance on the mound from Chris Watkins, as he went six strong innings. Watkins only allowed two hits and one run, while striking out ten.
− Coker Athletics
FMU drops pair to North Greenville
TIGERVILLE − Francis Marion's baseball team dropped a pair of games to North Greenville on Saturday, falling 15-6 in seven innings in the opener before losing 8-7 in the second contest.
Tanner Wakefield's two extra base hits were the highlight of the opening game and included a double, triple and an RBI. Leniel Gonzalez was 2 for 2 with a home run, a walk and an RBI and Lex Tuten homered as well.
In Game 2, former Florence Christian standout Robbie Jordan tossed seven solid innings as he allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Tuten and Darius Nobles each had two RBI, and both Nobles and Tyler Reynolds homered for FMU.
− From staff reports
FDTC 10
E. Georgia St. 0
FLORENCE − The Stingers (10-7) scored four in the fourth and six in the sixth.
D.J. Sullivan hit a grand slam and finished with five RBI.
The winning pitcher was Landon Mills.
− From staff reports
SOFTBALL
FMU splits at Patriot Invitational
FLORENCE – Junior first baseman Savana Rosson, sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood and freshman designated player Emma Moberg combined to drive in 10 runs and propel Francis Marion University to a 13-1 win over Kutztown University on Saturday on the second day of the Patriot Invitational Softball Tournament.
The Patriots wound up falling to Lenoir-Rhyne later in the evening in 13 innings by a 5-3 score
Patriot junior Casey Kurent (4-1) started in the circle and picked up the win in the opener. The right-hander went five innings, giving up one run on five hits, allowing three walks and striking out four.
Senior third baseman Ashtyn Patterson and senior left fielder Danielle Karacson both pounded out three hits apiece for FMU. Rosson went 2-for-2 with a home run and a walk.
Patterson had two hits in Game 2 as did Katie Smith. Rachel Davis (3-2) suffered the loss despite going 12 1/3 innings and striking out five.
− FMU Athletics
Coker splits at Bearcat Invitational
DUE WEST - Coker University softball split the second day of the Bearcat Invitational on Saturday, falling to Concord 8-7 before defeating host Erskine 6-2 in eight innings.
In the opener, Bailey Douglas led the offense with two hits and two RBI, while Brooklynn Stueness and Cierra Watts each had two RBI for the Cobras.
Delaney Eaves and Watts each drove in two runs in game two while Callie Thornton (5-2) picked up the win in the circle, firing a complete game allowing two runs on five hits with five walks and four strikeouts.
− Coker Athletics
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Carson-Newman 76
Coker 64
HARTSVILLE - Coker University men's basketball fell to Carson-Newman on Senior Day on Saturday by a score of 76-64.
Four Cobras scored in double figures in the game led by 17 points from Demar Anderson, while Jordan Jones added 11 and Williams Onyeodi and Ryan Carfley each scored 10.
− Coker Athletics
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Carson-Newman 85
Coker 65
HARTSVILLE - Coker University women's basketball dropped its Senior Day contest to visiting Carson-Newman on Saturday by a score of 85-65.
Ashauntee Nelson led the Cobras with 15 points in the game, while Saquita Joyner chipped in 12 points.
− Coker Athletics
MEN'S LACROSSE
Barton 10
Coker 7
WILSON, N.C. - Coker University men's lacrosse dropped its non-conference tilt at Barton on Saturday by a score of 10-7.