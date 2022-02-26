LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker baseball sweeps UVA-Wise

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The Coker baseball team completed a three-game sweep of South Atlantic Conference opponent UVA-Wise on Saturday, winning both games of a doubleheader by scores of 9-8 and 4-1.

In the opener, the Cobras rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning on an RBI triple by Reilly Hall and a walk-off sacrifice fly from freshman Brady Jeffcoat.

In game two, Coker rode the strong performance on the mound from Chris Watkins, as he went six strong innings. Watkins only allowed two hits and one run, while striking out ten.

− Coker Athletics

FMU drops pair to North Greenville

TIGERVILLE − Francis Marion's baseball team dropped a pair of games to North Greenville on Saturday, falling 15-6 in seven innings in the opener before losing 8-7 in the second contest.

Tanner Wakefield's two extra base hits were the highlight of the opening game and included a double, triple and an RBI. Leniel Gonzalez was 2 for 2 with a home run, a walk and an RBI and Lex Tuten homered as well.