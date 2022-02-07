LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker basketball squads fall at UVA Wise

WISE, Va. - Coker University men's basketball fell late at UVA Wise in South Atlantic Conference action Monday by a score of 73-72.

The teams played to a 10-10 tie through about six minutes, before the Cobras would stretch a lead to as many as seven over the next few minutes. The lead would fluctuate over the final few minutes of the half, but the Cobras would hold the lead at the break 37-35.

The teams played to a 44-44 deadlock through five and a half minutes of the second, before locking up at 49 two minutes later. The Cavaliers stretched their lead to eight with under nine minutes to play, before Coker would get back within two at 58-56 with six minutes to play. The Cobras got close in the final few minutes, but were unable to get a clutch bucket late.

Five Cobras scored in double figures in the game, led by Zavier Measmer who matched his career-high with 15 points. Jordan Jones and Williams Onyeodi each added 14 points, while Demar Anderson and Glenn Bynum Jr. each chipped in 10.

Raymond Bellamy and Bynum each pulled down a team-high six rebounds for the Cobras while Jones dished out a team-high seven assists.