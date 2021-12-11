LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker basketball squads fall to Queens

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Coker University men’s basketball put a scare into No. 9/16 Queens (N.C.) on Saturday, but ultimately dropped its close South Atlantic Conference contest by a score of 81-74.
Queens’s early lead fluctuated for the first 10 minutes of the game, before Coker would finally take a lead at 14-12 thanks to a three-point play from Glenn Bynum Jr. The score would continue to fluctuate into the final few minutes of the half, as Queens took a 37-35 lead to the break.
The Royals’ lead fluctuated early in the second half, as the Cobras trimmed the deficit to two points three and a half minutes into the frame. Coker tied things up at 46 five minutes into the half, before eventually playing to a 56-56 deadlock with nine and a half minutes to play. After playing to a 58-58 deadlock with 7:25 to play, the Royals stretched out to a six-point lead over the next two minutes. The Cobras would get within as few as four in the final two minutes, before the Royals would ice the game from the free throw line.
Coker shot 46.0 percent from the field, including seven three-pointers. Chandler Lindsey led with 20 points, while Jahnarious Snell added 13 points and Christopher Fordham also had 10.
Raymond Bellamy led the rebounding effort with a career-high eight rebounds and Lindsey dished out a team-high five assists.
The Cobras return to the hardwood on Wednesday to host Limestone in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN
Queens (N.C.) 49, Coker 46
CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Coker University women’s basketball battled, but fell at Queens (N.C.) on Saturday by a score of 49-46.
Coker led 13-7 after a low-scoring first quarter, before the Cobras would go on to hold a lead for the majority of the second quarter. The Royals would take their first lead of the quarter at 20-19 with 2:40 to play in the second, before the teams played to a 22-22 deadlock with 1:20 to play in the first half. The Royals would score a bucket at the buzzer to take a 26-24 lead to the half.
Queens would hold a lead for the majority of the third quarter, extending their lead to as many as eight in the frame. Coker would trim the deficit to two with two and a half minutes to play in the frame, before Queens would take a 41-36 lead to the fourth.
Queens re-gained their eight-point lead early in the fourth, before the Cobras were able to trim the deficit to four with two and a half minutes to play. An Ahlea Myers jumper with 17 seconds got Coker back within two, but the Royals were able to hang on for the conference victory.
Valicia Demeritte led the Cobras with a career-high 15 points, also pacing Coker with a career-high 12 rebounds for her first career double-double. Ashauntee Nelson added 12 points.
Coker out-rebounded Queens 54-46 in the game, led by 12 boards from Demeritte and also a career-high 10 rebounds from Diamond Jackson.
The Cobras return to the hardwood on Wednesday to host Limestone in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.