LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker basketball squads fall to Queens

The Cobras return to the hardwood on Wednesday to host Limestone in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

WOMEN

Queens (N.C.) 49, Coker 46

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Coker University women’s basketball battled, but fell at Queens (N.C.) on Saturday by a score of 49-46.

Coker led 13-7 after a low-scoring first quarter, before the Cobras would go on to hold a lead for the majority of the second quarter. The Royals would take their first lead of the quarter at 20-19 with 2:40 to play in the second, before the teams played to a 22-22 deadlock with 1:20 to play in the first half. The Royals would score a bucket at the buzzer to take a 26-24 lead to the half.

Queens would hold a lead for the majority of the third quarter, extending their lead to as many as eight in the frame. Coker would trim the deficit to two with two and a half minutes to play in the frame, before Queens would take a 41-36 lead to the fourth.