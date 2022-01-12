LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker men fall to Wingate

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell to Wingate on Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 90-56.

The Cobras shot 37.0 percent (20-54) in the game, including two three-pointers. Thomas Tyler paced the Cobras with a career-high 15 points, while Williams Onyeodi also added 12 points in the game.

Demar Anderson pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, while six others were active on the glass in the game.

Coker returns to the DeLoach Center on Saturday to face Tusculum in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

WOMEN

Wingate 68

Coker 59

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University's women's basketball team fell to No. 20 Wingate on Wednesday night by a score of 68-59 in South Atlantic Conference action.