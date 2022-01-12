LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker men fall to Wingate

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell to Wingate on Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 90-56.
The Cobras shot 37.0 percent (20-54) in the game, including two three-pointers. Thomas Tyler paced the Cobras with a career-high 15 points, while Williams Onyeodi also added 12 points in the game.
Demar Anderson pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, while six others were active on the glass in the game.
Coker returns to the DeLoach Center on Saturday to face Tusculum in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN
Wingate 68
Coker 59
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University's women's basketball team fell to No. 20 Wingate on Wednesday night by a score of 68-59 in South Atlantic Conference action.
The Cobras shot 39.3 percent (24-61) from the field in the game, including seven three-pointers. The Cobras were paced by 20 points from Saquita Joyner, while Ahlea Myers added 12 points and Abigail Keesling also contributed 10.
Joyner also paced the Cobras with 10 rebounds on the night, while Ashauntee Nelson dished out a team-high five assists.
Coker returns to the DeLoach Center on Saturday to face Tusculum in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.