LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker men grind out win over UVA Wise

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's basketball ground out a South Atlantic Conference win over UVA Wise on Saturday by a score of 80-71.
The teams played to a 17-17 deadlock through seven minutes, before battling to a 29-29 tie with nine minutes to play in the first half. The Cobras were finally able to separate in the game with four and a half minutes to play in the half at 40-33, before Coker would out-score UVA Wise 7-4 in the final few minutes to take a 47-37 lead to the half.
UVA Wise would cut the lead in half through the first three minutes of the second half, before Coker re-gained the 10-point lead over the next two and a half minutes. UVA Wise would yet again cut the lead in half with 12 and a half minutes to play, before the Cobras would eventually work back up to a double-digit lead with seven and a half to play at 65-55. Coker's double-digit lead would fluctuate over the next few minutes, before UVA Wise would get the game back to single digits in the final minute. Coker would go on to ice the victory from the charity stripe on home court.
Coker shot 63.8 percent from the floor in the game, including five three-pointers. Chandler Lindsey led the Cobras with 18 points on the day, while Zavier Measmer added 14 along with 12 from Cristopher Fordham and 10 each from Williams Onyeodi and Glenn Bynum Jr. Three other Cobras contributed points in the game. Coker out-rebounded UVA Wise 32-28 in the game, led by seven from Lindsey. Seven other Cobras were active on the glass in the victory. Fordham dished out a team-high five assists in the game, while four others helped on Coker buckets in the game. Lindsey and Fordham each registered two steals in the game, while Onyeodi, Jordan Jones and Jahnarious Snell each had one. Fordham also posted the lone rejection in the game.
The Cobras return to action on Wednesday on the road at Anderson in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN
Coker 75
UVA Wise 70
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's basketball team took down UVA Wise for a key South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday by a score of 75-70.
The Cobras jumped out to a six-point lead halfway through the first quarter, before taking a 19-11 lead to the second.
Coker increased its lead to double-digits early in the second, before UVA Wise would cut into the deficit part way through the second, before Coker would go back ahead by double digits and eventually take a 44-30 lead to the half.
Coker held a double-digit lead for most of the third quarter, before UVA Wise would make it a single-digit game again at 60-54 to end the third quarter.
UVA Wise would cut the deficit to five points four minutes in the fourth quarter, before eventually tying the game up at 66 with five and a half minutes to play. An Ashauntee Nelson jumper with two and a half minutes to play was the go-ahead bucket for the Cobras, as Coker was able to put the game away from there.
The Cobras shot 46.8 percent in the game, including five three-pointers. Saquita Joyner led the way with a game-high 19 points, while Mariah Mitchem added 12 points along with 11 from Ahlea Myers and 10 from Dasia Lambert. Five other Cobras chipped in points in the game. Hope Richardson led the rebounding effort with a game-high 12 boards, while nine others were active on the glass in the game for Coker. Mitchem dished out a team-high four assists in the game, while five others helped on Coker buckets in the game. Joyner led the way with a career-high six steals, while five others also registered steals in the game. Richardson and Valicia Demeritte each blocked two shots in the game, Joyner and Nelson each posted one rejection.
The Cobras return to action on Wednesday on the road at Anderson in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.