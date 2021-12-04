LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker men grind out win over UVA Wise

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's basketball ground out a South Atlantic Conference win over UVA Wise on Saturday by a score of 80-71.

The teams played to a 17-17 deadlock through seven minutes, before battling to a 29-29 tie with nine minutes to play in the first half. The Cobras were finally able to separate in the game with four and a half minutes to play in the half at 40-33, before Coker would out-score UVA Wise 7-4 in the final few minutes to take a 47-37 lead to the half.

UVA Wise would cut the lead in half through the first three minutes of the second half, before Coker re-gained the 10-point lead over the next two and a half minutes. UVA Wise would yet again cut the lead in half with 12 and a half minutes to play, before the Cobras would eventually work back up to a double-digit lead with seven and a half to play at 65-55. Coker's double-digit lead would fluctuate over the next few minutes, before UVA Wise would get the game back to single digits in the final minute. Coker would go on to ice the victory from the charity stripe on home court.