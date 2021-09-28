LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker men's soccer maintains No. 4 ranking in latest poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Coker University men's soccer team held steady at No. 4 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division II national rankings, announced by the organization Tuesday.
The Cobras (7-0-0) held their spot in the poll after a 2-1 win over regionally-ranked Mount Olive on the road on Sept. 21 and a 3-1 victory over Tusculum at home on Saturday.
The Cobras also remained No.1 in the Southeast region in this week's poll.
This is the highest ranking that the Cobras have received in program history. This marks the fourth time they have been nationally-ranked in the last three seasons, as they appeared in the United Soccer Coaches Division II national rankings during the 2019-20 season.
The Cobras are off to their best start since the 2009 season.
Coker will be back in action Wednesday as they host South Atlantic Conference foe Lenoir-Rhyne. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Coker Athletic Field with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
FMU men honored for classroom work
FLORENCE, S.C. – For the third consecutive year, the Francis Marion University men’s soccer program has garnered a College Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches organization, this time for the 2020-21 academic year.
Francis Marion was one of 232 men’s program nationwide (all levels and divisions) to earn the award, and the only member of the Peach Belt Conference to be recognized.
To be eligible for this award, a program must have posted a combined 3.0 or high grade point average for the 2020-21 academic year.
The Francis Marion men posted a 3.167 GPA last year.
On the field, second-year coach Luis Rincon guided the Patriots to a 4-3-4 record during the COVID-delayed and shortened 2020 season. FMU made its second consecutive appearance in the conference tournament championship match.