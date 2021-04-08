LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker men's tennis edges Mars Hill 4-3

MARS HILL, N.C. - The Coker University men's tennis team took down Mars Hill in its regular season finale on Thursday by a score of 4-3.

Carlos Pinedo and Thibaut Decaluwe picked up a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles over Rodrigo Ramos and Marcos Martinez, before the Cobras would pick up four singles wins to clinch the victory.

Pinedo would start the come-from-behind effort at No. 2 singles with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Faris Hadzisadkovic, before Isaac MacMillan would defeat Martinez at No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-1. Decaluwe would earn a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Leo Bernardes at No. 4 singles, while Luis de Vuyst finished things off at No. 5 singles with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Youssef Ardouni.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Mars Hill 5

Coker 2

MARS HILL, N.C. - Coker University women's tennis fell in its regular season finale against Mars Hill on Thursday by a score of 5-2.

Charlotte Clarke and Zoe Heed picked up a 6-3 victory over Ines Rodriguez and Lauren Schave at No. 1 doubles, while Heed went on to defeat Maria Razzetta 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.